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Devendra Mahto ends 16-day hunger strike as Jharkhand cancels key exams; Students continue push for CBI probe

The strike ended in the presence of state Ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari, after Chief Minister Hemant Soren declared the cancellations in response to weeks of student agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 18, 2026, 08:07 AM IST

Devendra Mahto ends 16-day hunger strike as Jharkhand cancels key exams; Students continue push for CBI probe
Devendra Mahto ends hunger strike; Image source: ANI
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Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto ended his 16-day hunger strike at Ranchi’s Sadar Hospital on Monday, following the Jharkhand government’s decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination and all examinations administered by TSR Data Processing Private Limited, TDPL. 

The strike ended in the presence of state Ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari, after Chief Minister Hemant Soren declared the cancellations in response to weeks of student agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. However, a section of protesters said they would keep agitating until their main demand for a CBI probe into the cancelled exams is accepted.  

Devendra Nath Mahto calls it 'big win'

Mahto, who had been leading protests by students and job aspirants, called the government’s decision a big win. However, he said his broader campaign for reforms in the examination system would go on. 

The government’s move came after weeks of agitation demanding action over alleged irregularities in multiple JPSC and JSSC exams. 

Devendra Nath Mahto speaks to CM Hemant Soren

After ending his fast, Mahto spoke to reporters and thanked Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari, as well as fellow students, the media, and social activists for their support.

“Today marks a huge victory for Jharkhand. While I am now suspending my protest, my struggle for reform will continue," Mahto said.

Mahto said the agitation began on July 2 and mentioned the CID inquiry that was launched following his meeting with the Chief Minister. 

He added that the probe was being carried out in detail and must not spare anyone, even senior officials. 

Devendra Nath Mahto 'thanks' govt for exam cancellation  

Mahto also thanked the state government for cancelling the examination, noting that it was not an easy call since the JSSC-CGL recruitment process had already reached the joining stage.

“It was not an easy call, given that the recruitment process for the JSSC CGL examination had already reached the joining stage and many students had likely already secured their positions. Yet, considering the critical situation, the government took this bold step for the students," he said.

Mahto called for tougher laws and broad reforms to curb paper leaks and malpractices in competitive examinations.

He said all exams should be tracked and audited, with verification at every step.

Student leaders push for CBI probe  

Student leaders in Jharkhand said the demand for a CBI investigation into the scrapped JSSC-CGL and TDPL exams is still pending despite the government cancelling them. Piyush Kumar called the cancellation “just the first step” and pointed out that the “11th to 13th” issue is also yet to be resolved. “Our demands have not been fully met... The struggle will continue,” he said.  

Ravindra Paswan thanked Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the state government for taking a “historic and bold decision” in favour of students, but urged them to order a CBI inquiry into the cancelled examinations. “If you order a CBI investigation, all of us students will stand with you,” he said.  

Paswan further said that students would review the official notification before determining their course of action.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced on Monday that all examinations held through TDPL, and the results issued by the agency, have been cancelled.  

“All examinations conducted by TDPL and the results published by it are now cancelled. Examinations and recruitment conducted through TDPL stand cancelled,” Soren said.

He also said that all TDPL-conducted exams since 2014 would be probed by the Crime Investigation Department, CID.

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