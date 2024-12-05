Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis is set to take oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister today at Azad Maidan, Mumbai.

This comes after Fadnavis, on Wednesday, i.e., December 4, was unanimously elected as the BJP legislature party's leader following days of brainstorming, paving way for him to assume the reins of the Maharashtra government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with key Mahayuti leaders are set to witness the oath-taking ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis and his cabinet collegues.

Check traffic advisories here

As preparations are in full swing to welcome the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the Mumbai police has issued a traffic advisory and appealed to the people to use public traffic arrangements as there are no parking facilities at Azad Maidan - the swearing-in ceremony venue.

In view of the swearing-in ceremony at Azad Maidan Ground on 05/12/2024, a large number of people are expected to attend the function.



To ease vehicular movement, following traffic arrangement will be in place on 05/12/2024 from 12.00 pm till end of the program. pic.twitter.com/cuVjk1GQF3 — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) December 4, 2024

According to the traffic guidelines: 1. Mahapalika Marg: Traffic shall be prohibited from CSMT Junction to Vasudev Balawant Phadake Chowk (Metro Junction), both bound. Optional route: L.T. Marg → Chakala Junction → Right turn → D.N. Road → CSMT Junction → towards desired destination and vice versa.

2. Mahatma Gandhi Marg: Traffic shall be prohibited from Chafekar Bandhu Chowk (O.C.S. Junction) to Vasudev Balawant Phadake Chowk (Metro Junction), both bounds. Optional routes: L.T. Marg → Chakala Junction → Right turn → D.N. Road → CSMT Junction → towards desired destination & vice versa.

3. Hajarimal Somani Marg: Traffic shall be prohibited from Chafekar Bandhu Chowk (O.C.S. Junction) to CSMT Junction. Optional route: Chafekar Bandhu Chowk (O.C.S. Junction) → Hutatma chowk- Kalaghoda- K Dubhash Marg- Shahid Bhagatshing marg – towards to desired destination.

4. Meghdoot Bridge [Princess street bridge] [south bound]– From N S Road & costal road towards Shyamaldas Gandhi Junction. Optional route:- Commuters Shall use N.S.Road.

5. Rambhau Salgaonkar Road (One Way): Stretch of Rambhau Salgaonkar Road from Indu Clinic Junction (Sayyed Jamadar Chowk) to Volga Chowk shall be open for both-way vehicular traffic from 12:00 hrs to 20:00 hrs.

Given a huge crowd is expected to gather at Azad Maidan to take part in the ceremony, the Mumbai police also urged the people to plan their day accordingly.

Security arrangements for the oath-taking ceremony

According to a report by The Financial Express citing a BJP leader, over 4,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure security during the swearing-in ceremony. Special provisions have been made to accommodate 40,000 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters, with a separate seating arrangement for 2,000 VVIPs, including religious leaders.