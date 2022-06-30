‘Devendra Fadnavis showed big heart by making me CM, won’t let him down’: Eknath Shinde

Photo - ANI

In a gripping turn of events, the government in Maharashtra has been overturned and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is set to be the new chief minister of the state. During a press conference, Shinde attributed his win in the political battle to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

During a press conference being addressed by Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis, the former said that Fadnavis has a “big heart” for giving him the chief minister post, and he will “not betray his faith” while performing his duty at the top post.

While making the unprecedented announcement during the press conference, Eknath Shinde said, “Nobody lets go even the post of Panchayat head, let alone the CM post, for which Devendra Fadnavis has a big heart. I will not betray the faith he has placed in me.”

After being crowned as the new chief minister of Maharashtra, Shinde expressed that he has no lust for power and positions, and is only concerned with the development of ideologies and the rebel MLAs' constituencies, which was apparently being halted by “other parties”.

Eknath Shinde is set to take the oath as the new CM of Maharashtra today at 7:30 pm, though the details of his cabinet are not yet known. Meanwhile, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis announced that he will not be a member of the new government.

"I will be out of government but will ensure smooth functioning of the government which is coming as an alternative after Uddhav Thackeray resigned," Fadnavis said, as per PTI reports. He said that Sena (rebels) as well as BJP MLAs and some independents will be sworn in as ministers during the expansion.

During the press conference, Fadnavis also claimed, “Uddhav Thackeray aligned with parties (Congress and NCP) whom (Sena founder) Bal Thackeray opposed all his life.”

The Supreme Court had asked the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance to prove their majority in the Maharashtra assembly via a floor test. Shortly after this order, former CM Uddhav Thackeray resigned from his post in the state.

(With PTI inputs)

