Amid the suspense over the Chief Ministerial face in Maharashtra, outgoing Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has hinted at Fadnavis's name for the post.

Outgoing Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, i.e., November 27, said that he would not be an obstacle to the government formation in the state and that he would accept any decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Times of India reported.

The remarks seem to be paving the way for top BJP brass to pick Devendra Fadnavis, a key face of the party in the state. His name for the CM post has been doing rounds since the party's triumph in the assembly polls.

"I called PM Modi and Amit Shah on Tuesday and told them that your call as head of NDA and Mahayuti is final for us, just as it is final for BJP," Shinde said, adding, "Our Shiv Sena will fully support BJP's decision to name the next Maharashtra CM. There is no speed-breaker from our side", he said while addressing the mediapersons.

Shinde further asserted, "I spoke with Modiji and Amit bhai on Tuesday and conveyed to them to not consider me as an obstacle while deciding the next Maharashtra CM. They gave us the opportunity to lead the state and helped us while we were in office. They are the senior-most leaders in the NDA and Mahayuti and their decision will be considered final for us. I told them Shiv Sena will wholeheartedly support their decision even if they choose a BJP candidate or anyone else from the Mahayuti."

'There are no differences': Fadnavis

Reacting to Shinde's announcement, Devendra Fadnavis said asserted that the alliance has always been together.

"We have always been together. There are no differences in the Mahayuti. Even before the elections, I had said all decisions will be taken together. Today, Eknath Shinde has cleared all doubts. Soon, we shall sit with our leaders and take a decision", he said, as quoted by TOI.

On Tuesday, Eknath Shinde along with his deputies - Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar - submitted their resignations to governor CP Radhakrishnan, as the tenure of the state assembly came to an end.