Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government makes major move on social media rules for these people; Know reason, who will be affected

The Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government has laid down new guidelines for social media usage for all its officials and employees. In a government order, the general administration department published the rules specifying what officials and employees can and cannot post on social media platforms. The administration has also warned of disciplinary action if anyone violates the rules.

Why do social media have rules for its government officials?

The government expressed concern about the risks of social media, which include spreading confidential, false or misleading information and the difficulty of taking down posted content.

“Easily using social media platforms, disseminating information to any corner of the world within moments and reaching many people with a single click has also given rise to certain dangers such as spreading confidential information, false or misleading information, and there being limits to being able to take such information down (once posted),” the order said. The government also noted that social media is inappropriately used to post criticism on government policies, political developments or certain persons in violation of civil services rules.

The government stated that strict action would be taken under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979, for those found in violation of the rules.

What are the social media rules for Maharashtra government officials?

According to the rules, Maharashtra officials and employees have to refrain from putting up any objectionable or defamatory content, criticising any policies of the state government or related to the country. The government employees are also asked to avoid promoting themselves while talking about the government scheme or projects and their success on social media.

Further, the rule said that only a designated government employee would be allowed to put up

pre-approved information about government projects and schemes to encourage more public participation. Officials and employees are asked to maintain two separate social media accounts for their personal use and official use. Also, the official account of the transferred employee should be handed over to the concerned person in charge of the department, according to the new rules.

Government officials and employees are also advised to keep their personal social media accounts professional, refraining from using official logos, uniforms, or photos of official properties like cars or residences. Though they are allowed to use WhatsApp and Telegram for department coordination, they can't share confidential docs without permission. They are asked to avoid banned platforms.

Meanwhile, the rules apply to all officials and employees, including permanent, contract, and outsourced staff, as well as those in government-owned corporations and local bodies, as per reports.