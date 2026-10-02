FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
‘13 crore voter deletion claim misleading’: ECI hits back at SIR allegations

‘13 crore voter deletion claim misleading’: ECI hits back at SIR allegations

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI match live on TV and online?

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI

Gandhi and my Mother: On ocassion of Gandhi Jayanti, makers reveal first look of Manoj Bajpayee as Father of Nation, Waheeda Rehman as Putlibai

Gandhi and my Mother: Makers reveal first look of Manoj Bajpayee, Waheeda Rehman

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Devendra Fadnavis hits out at CJP over CEC protest at Shivaji Park, says ‘fake narrative busted’

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis defended the Election Commission as CJP activists and other groups gathered at Shivaji Park to protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR process.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 02, 2026, 04:49 PM IST

Devendra Fadnavis hits out at CJP over CEC protest at Shivaji Park, says ‘fake narrative busted’
Credit: Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday criticised those questioning the Election Commission, saying the poll panel's recent press conference had already answered the allegations being raised against it.

His comments came on the day activists of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), along with members of political parties and other organisations, gathered in Mumbai for a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The demonstration also focused on alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Fadnavis said the criticism of the Election Commission was continuing despite explanations given by all three Election Commissioners.

“The entire matter has been exposed. Following the press conference held by the three Election Commissioners, their fake narrative has been busted. Yet, attempts are still being made to push this fake narrative. They will not succeed in this,” the Chief Minister said.

CJP demands Gyanesh Kumar’s removal

The protest at Shivaji Park saw a heavy police presence as authorities prepared for the gathering.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das accused Gyanesh Kumar of being a 'traitor' and said the protest in Mumbai was the beginning of a larger campaign seeking his removal.

“As you can see, we are starting from Mumbai today. This is going to be a very big protest. Mumbai showed last time what the spirit of Mumbai is. The youth of the whole country, the young generation, everyone came out last time for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. And this time too, it is going to be the same with Gyanesh Kumar, who is a traitor to the country,” Das said.

Das also appealed to people in Mumbai to join the demonstration. He claimed that the campaign would receive support from young people in different parts of the country.

The protest has been organised amid criticism from political and civil society groups over the SIR exercise. Protesters have raised allegations of irregularities in the process of revising electoral rolls.

Shivaji Park residents object to repeated protests

The demonstration also faced objections from some residents living near Shivaji Park. They said repeated protests at the popular public space were causing inconvenience to people who use the park regularly.

Resident Sunil Bhagwat said local people visit Shivaji Park for morning and evening walks and questioned who would be responsible for the problems caused by frequent demonstrations.

“We come here for walks in this park, but many protests have been happening here recently. Who is responsible for the troubles being caused to the common people? Did the Constitution not explain your duties towards the rest of the people? Who is responsible for the problems the common man here faces?” he said.

Another resident, Ravindra, referred to an earlier protest at the same venue and claimed that the gathering had affected traffic and caused difficulties for people living nearby.

He also alleged that liquor bottles had been thrown at people visiting the area during the previous demonstration.

Ravindra further raised concerns about schools and a hospital located near the protest venue. According to him, traffic congestion during the earlier gathering had created problems for residents and commuters.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
‘13 crore voter deletion claim misleading’: ECI hits back at SIR allegations
‘13 crore voter deletion claim misleading’: ECI hits back at SIR allegations
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI match live on TV and online?
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI
Omani Co-Pilot who tried to crash Flydubai flight had only Oman passport, no dual citizenship: Report
Omani Co-Pilot who tried to crash Flydubai flight had only Oman passport: Report
US deploys 3 aircraft carriers near Iran: Why will reopening Strait of Hormuz not be easy? How may it impact India?
3 US aircraft carriers near Iran: Why will reopening Strait of Hormuz not easy?
Gandhi and my Mother: On ocassion of Gandhi Jayanti, makers reveal first look of Manoj Bajpayee as Father of Nation, Waheeda Rehman as Putlibai
Gandhi and my Mother: Makers reveal first look of Manoj Bajpayee, Waheeda Rehman
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement