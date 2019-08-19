Devendra Fadnavis announces loan waivers for flood-affected farmers in Maharashtra

Devendra Fadnavis announced today in a press conference that loan waivers would be provided to farmers for crops that were affected in the recent floods that hit various parts of Maharashtra.

"Loans on flood-affected crops, up to 1 hectare will be waived or will be paid by the state government. Those who had not taken any loan will be compensated with triple the amount of normal compensation for the crops.", ANI quoted Devendra Fadnavis as saying.

Heavy rains had caused flooding and devastation in the western parts of Maharashtra like Kolhapur and Sangli where flood-like situations so created due to the incessant rainfall have warranted relief operations by the armed forces.

Milk and vegetable supplies to India's financial hub, Mumbai, dropped significantly on Friday because many of the affected districts in Maharashtra that have been cut off are major suppliers.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also said that houses damaged due to floods triggered by torrential rains in the state will be re-built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.Addressing a press conference here, Fadnavis said, "Houses damaged due to floods will be re-built under the Pradhanmantri Awas Yojna. We will provide financial help of Rs 24,000 for rented accommodation in rural areas and Rs 36,000 in urban areas."

Meanwhile, the state Cabinet announced Rs 6,813 crore assistance for the flood-hit people, out of which Rs 4,708 crore was allocated to Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara and Rs 2,105 crore for Konkan region, Nashik and rest of the affected districts.

