Devendra Fadnavis allowed underworld to flourish, protected fake currency rackets, claims Nawab Malik

The war of words in Maharashtra politics is far from over. Accusation and counter-accusations have shifted from Nawab Malik and NCB officer Sammer Wankhede to Nawab Malik and his political rival Devendra Fadnavis.

As promised earlier, NCP leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday morning dropped a 'hydrogen bomb' in a press conference alleging former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis of having underworld connections.

Nawab Malik in his presser alleged that the former Chief Minister allowed the underworld to flourish in the city and also protected several fake currency rackets post demonetisation on November 8, 2016.

Nawab Malik did not stop here. The Maharashtra minister also accused Devendra Fadnavis of shielding criminal Munna Yadav and having a connection with the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's aide Riyaz Bhati.

The expose comes a day after Fadnavis alleged a dubious land deal involving Malik, his family members, and two convicts of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case over a decade ago, which the politician has denied.

Fadnavis alleged that a company of Malik and his family members had purchased land in suburban Kurla at a very cheap rate through fictitious documents from two convicts of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

Addressing the media, Malik said, "I'm fighting against a man who is framing innocent people in fake cases. Devendra Fadnavis is not only diverting my issue but also trying to defend one officer (NCB official Sameer Wankhede)."

I'm fighting against a man who is framing innocent people in fake cases. Devendra Fadnavis is not only diverting my issue but also trying to defend one officer (Sameer Wankhede): Maharastra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik pic.twitter.com/SJYLySaiAZ — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

It is due to the friendship between NCB official Sameer Wankhede and Devendra Fadnavis that criminal activities flourished in Mumbai and Maharashtra during the BJP government's tenure, Nawab Malik alleged.

Nawab Malik went on to say that Rs 25 crore was sought to release Aryan Khan when the cruise ship was raided, but later the parties settled for Rs 18 crore. Why was Aryan Khan invited on the cruise in the first place?

"Asking for ransom is a crime, but paying money to free their innocent son is not a crime. I will request everyone to come forward and cooperate with the SIT to unearth the truth behind the cruise ship raid," Malik was quoted as saying.

The NCP leader also said that he still has a lot of bombs left with him. "Will drop some in the Vidhan Sabha too," Nawab Malik added.