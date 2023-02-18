Search icon
Devender Singh case: NIA seizes 3 vehicles, AK-47 Rifle, pistol used for terror acts in Kashmir Valley

One AK-47 rifle, three pistols, one hand grenade, ammunition, and other incriminating materials were seized during the search.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 02:15 PM IST

Representational Image

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized three vehicles as proceeds of terror in connection with a case linked to the January 2020 recovery and seizure of arms and ammunition from Devender Singh, the former Deputy SP of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.The case was registered by Jammu and Kashmir Police on January 11, 2020, and re-registered by the NIA on January 17, 2020.

The vehicles-- a Hyundai i20 car bearing registration number JK-03H-1738, a Maruti 800 car bearing registration number JK-13B-0814 and a Hyundai i20 Sportz car bearing registration number JK-01AK-8878-- were used by the accused persons for the furtherance of terror activities in Kashmir Valley, said the NIA.The anti-terror agency seized these vehicles on February 15 under section 25 (1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case pertains to the arrest of four accused persons, including two active terrorists of Hizb-ul- Mujahideen (HM), who were going out of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in order to commit terrorist acts, in a Hyundai i20 Car bearing Registration number JK-03H-1738.

Based on the information, the agency said, this car was intercepted at Al-Stop Naka on Srinagar-Jammu Highway, near Mir Bazar Police Post in Jammu and Kashmir`s Kulgam district on January 11, 2020.

During the search, one AK-47 Rifle, three pistols, one hand grenade, ammunition and other incriminating material were recovered and seized.

"Investigations have revealed that the Hyundai i20 owned and used by accused Irfan Shafi Mir, Maruti 800 registered in the name of Mushtaq Ahmad Shah and used by his son accused Syed Naveed Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, and Hyundai i20 Sportz registered and used by Tanveer Ahmad Wani. These vehicles were used for terror activities in Kashmir Valley," the NIA added.

