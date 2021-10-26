Developing Gujarat and Repaying Nature Every Day- Young Entrepreneur, Uttpal Patel

India is filled with young entrepreneurs who are making India proud every second. The same goes for 26-year-old Uttpal Patel, CEO, Nakshatra Group, building Gujarat’s tallest infrasture. The owner of a real-estate group, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Uttpal Patel, has always worked with a vision to provide better living and working space for people. He spent his teenage years visualizing the revolution of the Gandhinagar city of Gujarat.

Many of us dream of living in a luxurious house, but only some collect the elements and create those luxurious infrastructures. Uttpal Patel says, “brick and cement are two pillars of the world, and the builder makes them one”. The words are so true because creating not houses but homes for people is an art, and not everyone out there is an artist.

In years of his career, Uttpal Patel has worked with a vision to make Gujarat a better place to live while achieving the highest rate of customer satisfaction. In Gujarat, he is being recognised as an entrepreneur who creates well-organised office spaces, infrastructures, and most importantly, dream homes of thousands.

Not only this, Uttpal may be the only real-estate entrepreneur who believes in repaying the environment. You must be wondering how!

The young CEO, Nakshatra Group, works for the growth of the community. He has started an initiative of “Planting trees,” in which he plants hundreds of plants every year to maintain the beauty of nature in Gujarat. Many people every year join Uttpal Patel in his good deeds towards nature and contribute their part.

He has also started a campaign in which he places radiant color stickers on stray dogs to minimise the risk of their accidents. Without any doubt, the young man has won the hearts of many people with his efforts.

When asked, Uttpal said, “Every day, every minute, and every second, I’m working to develop Gujarat by creating sky-high buildings and office spaces that help run businesses in a better way. I’m helping people breathe fresh air by planting trees and protecting animals against accidents. I always dreamed of winning hearts, not only earning, and I’m happy to work on the same path”.

(Brand Desk Content)