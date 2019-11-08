Dev Uthani Ekadasi-Tulsi Vivah 2019: Subh Muhurat, significance & mantra

Dev Uthani Ekadasi or Prabodini Ekadashi is observed on the eleventh day during the Shukla Paksha or waxing phase of moon in the lunar month of Kartik. This year it is being celebrated on 8th November 2019.

It is celebrated prominently in North Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and in some southern states as well.

Significance

Lord Vishnu, who was in a deep sleep during the period of four months (Chaturmas) starting on Devshayani Ekadashi the eleventh day of the first bright half (Shuklapaksha) of the lunar month of Ashadha, wakes up on this day.

Tulsi Vivah Significance

Tulsi Vivah is a ritual performed on this day, wherein a ceremonial marriage of Lord Vishnu and a Tulsi plant takes place. The occasion also marks the start of the auspicious period considered ideal for Hindu marriages. Tulsi (Holy basil) is married to the Shri Vishnu in the form of a Shaligram or Shri Krishna avatar.

Ekadashi Muhurat

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 09:55 AM on Nov 07, 2019Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 12:24 PM on Nov 08, 2019

Mantra for Lord Vishnu

' Uttistha Govind Tyaj Nidran Jagatpatye.Tvayi Supte Jagannath Jagatta Suptam Bhavedidam 4 ''Utteh Chestte Sarvamuttishottistha Madhava.Gatamegha Viachaiva Nirmalam Nirmaladisha: 4 ''Sharadanchi Pushpani Grihaan Mama Keshava.'