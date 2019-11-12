Dev Deepawali 2019: Subh Muhurat, significance & more

Today the world is celebrating the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The day is known as ‘Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav’ and ‘Guru Nanak Gurpurab’. Apart from this on Kartik Purnima people also celebrate Dev Deepawali.

Dev Deepawali is a famous Utsav celebrated every year at the holy city Varanasi. It is celebrated on the fifteenth day of Diwali in the respect of Ganga by the pilgrims.

On this occasion, each and every ghat of Ganga is packed with the great crowd of pilgrims and ideas. They flow thousands of Diyas (also known as earthen lamps) in the holy water of Ganga for their Gods according to their beliefs.

Legends

It is celebrated and observed by people with great enthusiasm. In Hindu religion, Dev Deepavali is celebrated in the belief that the Gods descend on the Earth on this grand instance.

As per the legends, people celebrate Dev Deepawali to mark the victory of Lord Shiva over demon Tripurasur. Hence Dev Deepawali Utsav is also known as Tripurotsav or Tripurari Purnima which is observed on the auspicious day of Kartik Purnima.

Subh Muhurat

Pradoshakal Dev Deepavali Muhurat - 05:11 PM to 07:48 PMDuration - 02 Hours 36 MinsPurnima Tithi Begins - 06:02 PM on Nov 11, 2019Purnima Tithi Ends - 07:04 PM on Nov 12, 2019