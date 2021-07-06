Detention was in accordance with law: MEA on handling of Father Stan Swamy's case

A Jesuit priest and an activist, Stan Swamy passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday at the age of 84.

The government on Tuesday strongly rebutted the allegation leveled by international human rights groups that Father Stan Swamy, who passed away on Monday, was detained illegally.

In an official statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Father Stan Swamy was arrested and detained by the National Investigation Agency following due process under law. Because of the specific nature of charges against him, his bail applications were rejected by the courts. Authorities in India act against violations of law and not against legitimate exercise of rights. All such actions are strictly in accordance with the law."

Explaining the details of the case, the government said that in view of Stan Swamy's ailing health, the Bombay High Court had allowed his medical treatment at a private hospital where he was receiving all possible treatment and was being closely monitored by the courts. He passed away following medical complications, the government said.

The response comes after the United Nations, among others, expressed shock over the demise of the 84-year-old rights activist and Jesuit priest.

A Jesuit priest and an activist, Stan Swamy passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday at the age of 84. He was arrested in October 2020 for his alleged involvement in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence and for his alleged links with the banned terror group Communist Party of India (Maoist), under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Bagchi also stressed that India's "democratic and constitutional polity is complemented by an independent judiciary, a range of national and state level Human Rights Commissions that monitor violations, a free media and a vibrant and vocal civil society".

"India remains committed to promotion and protection of human rights of all its citizens," he asserted.

Earlier, the UN body on human rights said it was "deeply saddened and disturbed" by the death of 84-year-old activist in pre-trial detention.

"We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the death of 84-year-old Father Stan Swamy, a human rights defender and Jesuit priest, in Mumbai yesterday, following his arrest in October 2020 under India's Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," Liz Throssell, the spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said.