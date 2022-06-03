Detective thrillers such as ‘Bhaskar Bose’ and 'Batman Ek Chakravyuh’ are ruling podcasts

The iconic characters Batman and Bhaskar Bose, belong to two completely different universes but are also related in more than one way. Earlier this month, Batman made his official audio and podcast debut with Warner Bros' 'Batman Unburied,' and it has generated quite a stir in India with its Hindi rendition 'Batman Ek Chakravyuh.' The show is now trending and streaming on Spotify. It is produced by MnM Talkies, the team behind 'Bhaskar Bose.'

MnM Talkies has produced a number of productions in a variety of genres, and their detective fiction game is pretty strong. Mantra Mugdh, the director, is a storyteller. With over 20 years of expertise in audio, theatre, and directing, he enjoys experimenting with theatre of the mind and bringing detective stories to life.

Crime thrillers have always been in season, and I have enjoyed working in this genre. Batman is called the world's greatest detective for a reason. So, to be able to adapt an original piece created by the master David S Goyer has been an enchanting experience. At the same time, Bhaskar Bose, who is our homegrown true blue Desi detective, has been the Ace that has taken the listeners’ fancy by storm.

Mantra (Director of MnM Talkies), who has directed podcast ‘Batman Ek Chakravyuh’ says, “Bhaskar Bose' has been running for 6 seasons, covering roughly 70 cases, with a bonus 10-episode series featuring Mantra Mugdh and web actor Naveen Kasturia both in and as 'Bhaskar Bose in a Perfect World.”

While the makers like detective stories and bringing them to life through headphones, the public has also enjoyed their effort and has showered love to their work.

MnM Talkies is India’s premier audio production house curated by Mantra, revolutionising the listening experience since 2016. MnM Talkies believes in bringing newer experiences for the creators and listeners alike. From linear to non-linear narratives to emulating sounds that surround you, MnM Talkies specialises in providing immersive experiences delivered by a team of expert writers, directors, sound designers and musicians.

