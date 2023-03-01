'Despite working honestly...': What Manish Sisodia wrote in resignation letter to Arvind Kejriwal

Manish Sisodia was arrested on Sunday by the Central Bureau of Investigation. (File)

New Delhi: AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who resigned on Tuesday after being arrested in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy raid, wrote in his letter that the allegations against him are false. He said it is unfortunate that despite working for several years with honesty and truthfulness, he is facing corruption charges. He said the allegations against him are nothing more than a conspiracy against Arvind Kejriwal. He also said that he was not the real target, Kejriwal is.

"It is unfortunate that despite working with honesty and truthfulness continuously for eight years, corruption charges are being levelled against me. I and my God know that all these allegations are false. These allegations are in fact nothing more than a conspiracy of cowardly and weak people who are scared of Arvind Kejriwal's politics of truth. I am not their target, you [Kejriwal] are their target. Because today not only Delhi but the people of the whole country are seeing you as a leader who has a vision for the country and the ability to bring big changes in the lives of the people by implementing it," Sisodia said in the letter, sent to Kejriwal.

He said the charges were levelled against him because Kejriwal has emerged as hope in the eyes of crores of people who have been facing economic problems like poverty, unemployment, inflation and corruption.

Apart from Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, who has been in jail for several months, also resigned from his post on Tuesday. Both these resignations will be sent to LG VK Saxena.

Sisodia was arrested on Sunday by the Central Bureau of Investigation that alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Delhi government. The policy was withdrawn by the government after LG recommended an FIR over it last year.

The Supreme Court dismissed Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest and said he must move the Delhi High Court for it.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said the court cannot interfere in this matter as other people will also start approaching the court in such matters.

Sisodia has been sent to CBI custody for five days.

Jain, lodged in the jail for another case, was also questioned in connection with this case.

With inputs from ANI