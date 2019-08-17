Despite Pak attempts, no single death in J&K: BVR Subrahmanyam

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Friday said not a single death was reported in the state despite efforts by Pakistan to destabilise the situation after the Centre's decision to impose restrictions in the wake of scrapping of Article 370.

The J&K Chief Secretary said the situation in the state is completely normal and schools and colleges will be opened after the weekend, area by area.

Subrahmanyam further said the public transport will be made operational and the government offices have started functioning from Friday itself.

The J&K top official said this while addressing a press briefing in Srinagar during which he said that the telecom connectivity will be gradually eased and restored in a phased manner.

"Schools will be opened after the weekend area by area. Movement of public transport will be made operational. Government offices are functional from today. Telecom connectivity will be gradually eased and restored in a phased manner,'' he said.

"Some telephone connections in Kashmir will be restored from Friday night, including in the main city of Srinagar," he added after several days of communications shutdown.

"You will find a lot of Srinagar functioning from tomorrow morning," Subrahmanyam said in response to a question on restoring of landline telephones.

"Exchange by exchange they will be switching it on," he said. "Over the weekend, you'll have most of these lines functional."

Subrahmanyam said certain steps were taken by the Centre to ensure the safety of J&K residents, which included restrictions on free movement and snapping telecom connectivity, prevention of large gathering, closure of schools and colleges. He added that a few preventive detentions of individuals were also made in accordance with provisions of law to maintain law and order in the state.

''In implementing the decision taken last fortnight, cross-border terrorism required the government to put in place certain preventing steps. The important factor was credible inputs that such organisations were planning to undertake strikes in J&K in immediate future,'' he said.

Bases put on high alert

A high alert has been sounded at all Army, Air Force, and security forces' bases in Jammu and Kashmir against the possible attempt by Pakistan-backed terrorist groups to carry out attacks.

Official sources said the high alert has been sounded in view of Pakistan's repeated attempts to create disturbances in the Valley.

This comes after sources in the Indian Army said Pakistan has upscaled ceasefire violations along the border in terms of area and weapon in the last few days.