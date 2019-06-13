Despite Mamata's 2 pm ultimatum, junior doctors agitation continues

Despite Mamata Banerjee’s ultimatum to junior doctors to return to work by 2 pm, doctors stay firm on their decision and are continuing with their agitation.

For the past three days, junior doctors have been protesting against the administration, demanding full-proof security from the administration after the mob attack incident. However, after Mamata's ultimatum, doctors at SSKM hospital also joined agitating junior doctors.

Addressing a press conference, NRS hospital delegation of junior doctors said that they are thankful that the governor gave them time. They informed him what were the problems which they are facing.

The doctors said that they had expected CM would stand by them, but, she went to SSKM instead of standing by them and said that they were outsiders.

"We demanded that the accused must be arrested and armed police force be deployed at the hospitals," agitating junior doctors mentioned.

Kolkata: Members of Joint Platform of Doctors,WB met Governor today, say,"we demand adequate security in every medical college & hospital,& proper action against those who attacked doctors in NRS Hospital on June 10. We will resume working as soon as our demands are fulfilled." pic.twitter.com/qJS4xDj2pe — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019

"The way our colleague was attacked was inhuman. We don’t know why doctors are resigning but if there is no life’s safety and security how will we work? No where the CM Banerjee said that she will provide us security. No one is giving us assurances that if God forbid if anything goes wrong, then we will have to remain prepared to be beaten up," junior doctors said in the presser.

Mamata Banerjee, who visited the state-run SSKM hospital, had given 4-hour ultimatum to agitating doctors to return to their duty by 2 pm, failing which they will be evacuated from the hostel where were residing.

Mamata also labeled agitating doctors as outsiders. This further irked the doctors following which 8 doctors have resigned.

Earlier, doctors across the state have called for a strike in protest against the attack on two of their colleagues at NRS Medical College and Hospital in the city by family members of a patient, who died Monday night.

Services have been affected over the past three days in emergency wards, outdoor facilities and pathological units of many state-run medical colleges and hospitals and a number of private medical facilities in the state, leaving many patients in the lurch.