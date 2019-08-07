Despite internal conflict, CWC slams Modi govt for abrogating Article 370

Headlines

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 4: Karan Johar film holds well on Monday, earns Rs 7 crore

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G India sale date officially revealed, check discounts and features of Nothing Phone (1) rival

ED raids Hero Motocorp chairman Pawan Munjal as part of money laundering probe

Manipur violence: Elderly woman walked 20 km after her house burnt down, hid in jungles to save Kuki daughter-in-law

How Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023 can make film pirates pay fines of up to Rs 30 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Adhyayan Suman opens up on facing backlash for speaking against ex Kangana Ranaut: ‘People apologized to me after...'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 4: Karan Johar film holds well on Monday, earns Rs 7 crore

Zee National Achievers' Award 2023: DMCL CEO in conversation with content creator Shubham Gaur

7 drinks to lower cholesterol at home

भारत में कब लॉन्च होगी Honda Elevate कार?

Health benefits of Imli (Tamarind)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Zee National Achievers' Award 2023: DMCL CEO in conversation with content creator Shubham Gaur

DNA test of the childhood of innocents in Manipur

DNA: 'Signs' found in the campus, what is the real 'history' of Gyanvapi?

Adhyayan Suman opens up on facing backlash for speaking against ex Kangana Ranaut: ‘People apologized to me after...'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 4: Karan Johar film holds well on Monday, earns Rs 7 crore

How Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023 can make film pirates pay fines of up to Rs 30 crore

HomeIndia

India

Despite internal conflict, CWC slams Modi govt for abrogating Article 370

CWC also tried to explain that J&K is India's integral part in order to clarify Adhitr Chowdhury's gaffe.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2019, 10:20 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 Slamming the Modi government for scrapping the Article 370, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Tuesday passed a resolution stating that the party disapproves the "unilateral, brazen and totally undemocratic manner" in which the Article was abrogated.

"The CWC deplores the unilateral, brazen and totally undemocratic manner in which Article 370 of the Constitution was abrogated and Jammu and Kashmir was dismembered by misinterpreting the provisions of the Constitution. Every principle of constitutional law, states' rights, parliamentary procedure and democratic governance was violated and the move calls into question the very idea of India being a Union of States," read the resolution.

The meeting was held on Tuesday evening after the passage of the bill in parliament to divide Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories and adoption of the resolution to repeal Article 370 which gives special status to the state.

The CWC meeting was held in the backdrop of differences in opinion within the party on the abrogation of article 370. Party leader Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was its chief whip in Rajya Sabha, resigned after the party opposing the government's move. Other leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia and Janardan Dwivedi have also supported Centre's move on Jammu and Kashmir.
Scindia, who had said in a tweet that the process of repeal could have been better, attended the meeting.

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other members of the party's highest decision-making body were present in the meeting. The CWC resolution said that Article 370 was conceived and crafted by former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhai Patel and BR Ambedkar, assisted by N Gopalaswamy Iyengar and VP Menon.
"Article 370 is the Constitutional recognition of the terms of the Instrument of Accession between the State of Jammu & Kashmir and India. It deserved to be honoured until it was amended, after consultation with all sections of the people, and strictly in accordance with the Constitution of India," it said.

"What the BJP government accomplished yesterday in the Rajya Sabha and today in the Lok Sabha has grave implications going well beyond J&K and calls into question the very idea of India being a Union of States. Jammu and Kashmir acceded to India as one State and no government has the power to change its status or divide it or reduce any part of it to a Union Territory," read the resolution dated August 6.
The Congress party pledged to stand with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh "to fight the BJP and its divisive and diabolical agenda with every power in its hands". The CWC urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to maintain peace and calm.

The CWC "strongly reaffirmed" the party's position that Jammu and Kashmir including the areas under the illegal occupation of Pakistan and the part ceded by it to China are an integral part of India.
"The integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India is final and irrevocable. CWC firmly asserted that all issues pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir are internal matters of India and no outside interference will be tolerated", it said. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Lok Sabha 2024 poll preparations: PM Modi to hold meetings with NDA MPs from today

Watch: Snake invades ground during Lanka Premier League 2023 match, viral video takes internet by storm

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal-starrer web series Mirzapur to be made into a feature film? Here's what we know

Pyramids or mere mountains? Satellite captures mysterious structure in Antarctica, netizens react

Who is IAS Anil Tuteja, accused in alleged Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam' case?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE