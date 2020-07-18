Despite COVID-19 surge, West Bengal to not re-impose complete lockdown

Even though the number of positive cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in West Bengal is magnifying steadily with each passing day, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government is still not considering a total re-imposition of the complete lockdown in the state.

"The state government has no plans for introducing lockdown in the state but there will be strict lockdown only in containment zones. There is no plan for further lockdown," said West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha on this day.

Notably, all essential and non-essential economic activities had been allowed to function in West Bengal since last month, with minimal restrictions. The administration is, however, keeping a strict vigil on the areas designated as containment zones.

According to the latest available data, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in West Bengal has surged to 38,011, with the majority of cases (12,000) from Kolkata, followed by North 24 Parganas (7,478 cases) and Howrah (4,755 cases).

The case tally in the state includes 14,709 active cases and 1,049 deaths.

However, the recovery rate in West Bengal has declined this week, with the data showing a recovery rate of 59.29%, as opposed to the 60% which the state had maintained throughout the past month, right till June 21. The number of patients who recovered from COVID-19 in West Bengal is around 22,253, as of now.

Meanwhile, India saw its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 34,884 cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With these fresh cases, India's coronavirus cases tally has gone up to 10,38,716, out of which there are 3,58,692 active cases in the country and 6,53,751 cases have been cured/discharged or migrated.