'Despicable': Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha condemns terror attack on labourers in Pulwama

The police said the other two labourers injured in the attack are stable.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 07:27 AM IST

Jammu and Kashmir (File)

One labourer died and two were injured on Thursday in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. All three daily-wage workers belong to Bihar and were in the valley for work. The attack is the latest in the series of killings by terrorists who have been targetting migrants. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and assured strict punishment to the culprits.

"Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on labourers in Pulwama. My sincere condolences to the family of Mohd Mumtaz in this hour of grief. Praying for the early recovery of the injured. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished," he tweeted. 

Informing the masses about the attack, the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet, " Terrorists hurled grenade on outside labourers house at Gadoora area of Pulwama. In this terror incident, one labourer died and two others were injured. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow". 

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Mumtaz, a resident of Bihar's Sakwa Parsa. The injured have been identified as Mohammad Arif and Mohammad Maqbool, both residents of Rampur, Bihar. 

With inputs from PTI

