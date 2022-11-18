Search icon
'Desperate attempts to peddle falsehoods': India slams Pakistan for invoking Kashmir in UN meet

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, stressed equitable representation of the UN Security Council.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 07:43 AM IST

Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, he said (Representational)

India on Thursday called out Pakistan's "desperate attempts to peddle falsehoods" as it raked the Kashmir issue during a United Nations debate. Pratik Mathur, Permanent Mission of India to the UN, said during the UNGA meeting on the UN Security Council that Jammu and Kashmir remains an integral and inalienable part of the country irrespective of what Pakistan believes. He said the country made unwarranted references to the Union Territory during the discussion.

He said, "Pakistan's desperate attempts to peddle falsehoods and a bad habit of abusing the sanctity of multilateral forums deserves collective contempt and perhaps sympathies as well".

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, stressed equitable representation of the UN Security Council, in a tweed. 

She said the longer the reform is stalled, the greater will be the deficit in representation. 

She also called this an inescapable precondition for Security Council legitimacy and effectiveness.

Also read:'Or inko Kashmir chahiye': Pakistan fan holding inverted flag trolled on Twitter

She made the statement on behalf of Brazil, Germany, Japan and India. The four countries have been demanding permanent representation in the security council.   

"India's Permanent Representative stressed it is high time to bring the Security Council in line with its Charter responsibility to act on behalf of the entire Membership. This will not be achieved without enhancing membership in both categories. Only this will enable the Council to effectively manage today's global conflicts and increasingly complex and interconnected global challenges it faces today," she added.

With inputs from ANI

