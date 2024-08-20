Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Johnny Wactor death: Four suspects arrested in General Hospital actor's murder case

‘Design for Chandrayaan 4, 5…’: ISRO Chief S Somanath provides major update on upcoming missions

UP court orders arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh after he fails to...

'Asli hero': Sonu Sood brings mortal remains of Indian from Saudi Arabia, fans react

MG Windsor EV teases latest feature ahead of offical unveil; launch set for…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Johnny Wactor death: Four suspects arrested in General Hospital actor's murder case

Johnny Wactor death: Four suspects arrested in General Hospital actor's murder case

‘Design for Chandrayaan 4, 5…’: ISRO Chief S Somanath provides major update on upcoming missions

‘Design for Chandrayaan 4, 5…’: ISRO Chief S Somanath provides major update on upcoming missions

UP court orders arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh after he fails to...

UP court orders arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh after he fails to...

IAS Tina Dabi: Where is UPSC topper currently posted?

IAS Tina Dabi: Where is UPSC topper currently posted?

This Nokia phone sold more than 20 crore units, here's why

This Nokia phone sold more than 20 crore units, here's why

5 ways to wear evil eye as jewellery

5 ways to wear evil eye as jewellery

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
India's top 5 lesser-known wildlife sanctuaries

India's top 5 lesser-known wildlife sanctuaries

Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos: Educational qualification of world's richest people

Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos: Educational qualification of world's richest people

Meet superstar's daughter who left Rs 2 lakh job for films, gave 14 continuous flops, then quit acting; is still worth…

Meet superstar's daughter who left Rs 2 lakh job for films, gave 14 continuous flops, then quit acting; is still worth…

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Jaya Bachchan reveals she never wanted to be a part of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Zanjeer: 'My co-star was...'

Jaya Bachchan reveals she never wanted to be a part of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Zanjeer: 'My co-star was...'

Meet superstar who left home at 11, drove taxi, made debut with Amitabh Bachchan, spent time in jail due to...

Meet superstar who left home at 11, drove taxi, made debut with Amitabh Bachchan, spent time in jail due to...

The Buckingham Murders teaser: Detective Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a mission to solve a child's murder case

The Buckingham Murders teaser: Detective Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a mission to solve a child's murder case

HomeIndia

India

‘Design for Chandrayaan 4, 5…’: ISRO Chief S Somanath provides major update on upcoming missions

ISRO chairman S Somanath on Tuesday said the space agency has completed the design for the next round of moon missions – Chandrayaan 4 and 5 – and is in the process of seeking government approval for the same.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 08:31 PM IST

‘Design for Chandrayaan 4, 5…’: ISRO Chief S Somanath provides major update on upcoming missions
Image: ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

ISRO chairman S Somanath on Tuesday said the space agency has completed the design for the next round of moon missions – Chandrayaan 4 and 5 – and is in the process of seeking government approval for the same.     

The Chandrayaan-4 mission includes bringing back moon rocks and soil to earth after a soft landing on the lunar surface, launching a spacecraft from the moon, demonstrating a space docking experiment in lunar orbit and getting the samples back to earth.     

"We have a series of missions to go to the moon. Chandrayaan-3 is over. Now, design for Chandrayaan 4 and 5 has been completed and we are seeking approval of the government," Somanath told reporters here on the sidelines of an event organized by the All India Council for Technical Education and Indian Space Association.     

Earlier, the ISRO officials had said that the targeted launch for Chandrayaan-4 mission was 2028.     

Somanath also said that the space agency was planning to launch 70 satellites over the next five years, including a constellation of low earth orbit satellites to meet the requirements of different ministries and departments of the government.     

These 70 satellites include four for the NAVIC regional navigation system to provide positioning, navigation and time service, INSAT 4D weather satellites, the Resourcesat series of satellites, Cartosat satellites for remote sensing and high resolution imaging, he said.     

Somanath said the space agency was also planning to develop the Oceansat series of satellites and technology demonstration satellites 01 and 02 to demonstrate electric propulsion systems, and quantum key distribution technologies.     

The ISRO was also developing data relay satellites for the Gaganyaan mission, high throughput satellites for providing internet connectivity and GSAT satellite which was getting ready for shipping to the US for launch on a Falcon rocket of SpaceX, he said.     

Somanath said the space agency was also planning to launch a series of earth observation satellites over the next five years.     

The ISRO chief said the mission to Venus, earlier being planned by the agency, has been put on the backburner.     

"We are re-evaluating the mission," he said.     

Somanath said the first unmanned mission of the Gaganyaan project was scheduled for launch in December this year. All the stages of the rocket have already reached the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, he said.     

The Crew Module is getting ready at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre at Thiruvananthapuram and the service module was under integration at the U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bangalore, Somanath said.         

The Crew Escape system has already reached Sriharikota.     

"All systems are reaching Sriharikota in the next one to one-and-a-half month where final testing and integration will happen," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer, an IIT graduate, who left high-paying job, later cracked UPSC exam, he is...

Meet IAS officer, an IIT graduate, who left high-paying job, later cracked UPSC exam, he is...

This 16-year-old gave India's highest-grossing woman-led film, grossed Rs 900 cr; beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Shraddha

This 16-year-old gave India's highest-grossing woman-led film, grossed Rs 900 cr; beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Shraddha

Memo missed? Respect women - It's not that complicated

Memo missed? Respect women - It's not that complicated

Viral Video: Fake garlic being made of this thing will leave you shocked; watch

Viral Video: Fake garlic being made of this thing will leave you shocked; watch

PM Modi to visit Ukraine for first time since war with Russia on this date

PM Modi to visit Ukraine for first time since war with Russia on this date

MORE

MOST VIEWED

India's top 5 lesser-known wildlife sanctuaries

India's top 5 lesser-known wildlife sanctuaries

Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos: Educational qualification of world's richest people

Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos: Educational qualification of world's richest people

Meet superstar's daughter who left Rs 2 lakh job for films, gave 14 continuous flops, then quit acting; is still worth…

Meet superstar's daughter who left Rs 2 lakh job for films, gave 14 continuous flops, then quit acting; is still worth…

From Nita Ambani’s Rs 500 crore emerald-diamond necklace to 'Mirror of Paradise' diamond ring

From Nita Ambani’s Rs 500 crore emerald-diamond necklace to 'Mirror of Paradise' diamond ring

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's businessman brother, who lives in London, is director in three companies; his net worth is Rs...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's businessman brother, who lives in London, is director in three companies; his net worth is Rs...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement