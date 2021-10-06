DeshKaZee: Founder of Zee Entertainment Dr Subhash Chandra on Invesco matter - WATCH live

Headlines

Jasprit Bumrah roars back to form in intense net session ahead of T20I series against Ireland

'Will not go with BJP, instead...', says Sharad Pawar, claims meeting with Ajit Pawar was about family

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav finally opens up about his mystery girlfriend, reveals 'woh Punjab se...'

India's first superstar gave 17 hits in a row, but his stardom ended just 3 years later, never gave another blockbuster

PM Modi meets American delegates, calls for strong bipartisan support from US Congress

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jasprit Bumrah roars back to form in intense net session ahead of T20I series against Ireland

'Will not go with BJP, instead...', says Sharad Pawar, claims meeting with Ajit Pawar was about family

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav finally opens up about his mystery girlfriend, reveals 'woh Punjab se...'

Weight loss tips: Vegetarian mini meals to shed extra kilos

Herbs and spices to boost mood

8 Things to keep your kidneys healthy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav finally opens up about his mystery girlfriend, reveals 'woh Punjab se...'

India's first superstar gave 17 hits in a row, but his stardom ended just 3 years later, never gave another blockbuster

Watch: Bigg Boss OTT 2 first runner-up Abhishek Malhan discharged from hospital, says ‘Delhi ja kar…’

HomeIndia

India

#DeshKaZee: Founder of Zee Entertainment Dr Subhash Chandra on Invesco matter - WATCH live

Dr Subhash Chandra's first reaction on Zeel- Invesco issue will be live on Zee News at 9 PM today.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2021, 09:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Founder of Zee Entertainment, Dr Subhash Chandra is all set to speak to Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary about ZEEL and Invesco. Dr Chandra, in his interview, will be posing some difficult questions to Invesco, who are thought to be acting on someone's direction - all fingers pointing to China!

Dr Subhash Chandra's first reaction on Zeel- Invesco issue will be live on Zee News at 9 PM today, including on all social media platforms, and associated national and regional TV channels.

WATCH it live here.

It was just a few days ago that the mega-merger of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) and Sony Pictures Networks India was announced. However, after Invesco's recent stand on the matter, trivial reporting by a section of media has been putting out wrong information to the world, especially against Punit Goenka, who will continue as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ZEEL.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sulabh founder Bindeshwar Pathak, who built community toilets in war against open defecation, passes away

Ex-BCCI GM reveals how Bollywood star Akshay Kumar saved a cash-strapped IPL franchise

OMG 2 dialect coach Vikram Pratap says Pankaj Tripathi taught him how to live life: 'I really observed...'

Leo: Lokesh Kanagaraj drops intense look of ‘action king’ Arjun Sarja as Harold Das from Vijay-starrer

Delhi woman kills live-in partner's son over divorce demand from wife

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE