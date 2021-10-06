DeshKaZee top trend on Twitter as Indians express full faith in Zee

Zee Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra on Wednesday (October 6) during an interview with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary spoke at length about his stand in the entire ZEEL-Sony Merger. Dr Chandra, in his interview, also posed some difficult questions to Invesco and their intent.

Dr Chandra questioned Invesco’s malicious intention and alleged that it is trying to acquire the ZEEL group through illegal manners. Before the show, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary had asked the people of the nation to tweet their questions as well as their feelings towards Zee using the hashtag #DeshKaZee, implying that the company is by the people of India and for them. As of now, more than 45,000 people have tweeted, standing in solidarity with Zee.

You will be excited and happy to know that the hashtag #DeskKaZee has become the number 1 trending topic in the country on Twitter with people not only remembering the nostalgia attached to it but also assuring Dr Chandra of having his back.

Check out some tweets here.

Dr Chandra also put his faith in the people of the country and said that he trusts that the people of India 'will not let Zee down'. During a segment of the episode, Dr Chandra, while remembering the nostalgia, sweat, and hard work attached with Zee, got emotional on national television as well.

He said, "It was destiny. It was just meant to be. And that’s how Zee happened. People gave Zee meaning. Even I could not repeat the feat today, even if I wanted to."

Dr Chandra further added, "We have made mistakes along the way. And I have paid for it. I was even shown black badges, offered garlands of shoes. But I have welcomed the criticism positively. This is the first time I have appeared before the public. Zee Board is capable on their own to handle the issue. There is definitely someone in India who is backing Invesco. I do not want to guess who would that be."