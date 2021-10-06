DeshKaZee: Someone in Invesco might be indulged in insider training , says Dr Subhash Chandra

ZEEL-SONY Merger: In the case of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), Invesco itself seems to be caught in the circle of questions because Invesco has no answer on whose behest it is working. But, there has been an indication of China's hand behind the conspiracy against ZEEL. Invesco is just a pawn, designed to mislead investors.

In the biggest interview with Sudhir Chaudhary, Dr Chandra said that someone in Invesco might be indulged in insider trading.

"Someone in Invesco is indulging in wrong practice. This is not the same Invesco which it once was. Maybe there is a Chinese connection to it. Experts are saying what they are doing is illegal. They could be indulging in insider trading," Dr Chandra said during the interview.

Dr Chandra stressed that Invesco is just an investor and not the owner of the company. "2.5 lakh shareholders are the real owner of ZEEL, 90 crore Indian viewers are the real owners of the Group. A mammoth organization like ZEEL cannot be run by Invesco," he said.

"This is a clear-cut case of company takeover in a clandestine manner, which is not legal. Yes, Invesco is 18% shareholder, but not the owner. The law of the land should not allow this to happen," he added.

Earlier in a video statement, Dr Subhash Chandra, while replying to some media outlets, had said that questions should be asked from Invesco instead of asking ZEEL because Invesco has not adopted any transparency in this whole matter. At the same time, it is also conspiring to obstruct the deal between ZEEL and Sony Pictures. Dr Subhash Chandra said that Invesco should tell all the shareholders in this matter why it wants to change the board. Under whose direction is it working? Let us tell you, the interference of China is visible in this matter.

ZEE has also launched a campaign in this matter. By joining #DeshKaZee, you can also support the first and Indian channel from the country. Notably, Bollywood's veteran producer-directors have also tweeted in support of ZEE. These include big names like Subhash Ghai, Satish Kaushik, Boney Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar.

Some media reports are falsely citing Invesco's version to take on ZEEL MD & CEO Punit Goenka but in vain. These reports have failed terribly in their mala fide attempt to malign the image of esteemed organisation - ZEEL and its MD & CEO Punit Goenka. The reports lacking truth have fallen flat on the face of their publishers as Dr Subhash Chandra - Founder, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, himself has come forward to clear the air on Invesco, ZEEL and Punit Goenka. The facts-laden statement by Dr Subhash Chandra - Founder, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited has now left no room for any confusion and will leave publishers of false and baseless reports red-faced.