DeshKaZee: Dr Subhash Chandra gets emotional, says 'we have made mistakes and paid for it'

Zee Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra, while remembering the nostalgia, sweat, and hard work attached with Zee, got emotional on LIVE TV while speaking to Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary today (October 6).

Getting emotional Dr Chandra said, "It was destiny. It was just meant to be. And that’s how Zee happened. People gave Zee meaning. Even I could not repeat the feat today, even if I wanted to."

He also added, "We have made mistakes along the way. And I have paid for it. I was even shown black badges, offered garlands of shoes. But I have welcomed the criticism positively. This is the first time I have appeared before the public. Zee Board is capable on their own to handle the issue. There is definitely someone in India who is backing Invesco. I do not want to guess who would that be."

However, putting his faith in the people of the country, Dr Chandra said that he trusts that the people of India 'will not let Zee down'.

As a parting remark, Dr Chandra left an important message for the people of India. He said, "I know you (the viewers) have got my back. I assure you, if you are with us, we will not let a foreign company take over. This company is not the personal property of anyone. It belongs to the people."