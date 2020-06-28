Desert locust swarms divide into three groups, headed towards Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh

Headlines

DNA TV Show: India or Bharat? What does the Constitution say and how renaming controversy started?

Allu Arjun reportedly briefed Pushpa 2 director Sukumar to make film ‘bigger than SS Rajamouli’s RRR’

Weather woes in Colombo: Will ACC shift venue of Asia Cup Super 4, final matches?

Wordle 809 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 6

Manipur: Full curfew reimposed in five valley districts as preventive measure

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: India or Bharat? What does the Constitution say and how renaming controversy started?

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Asia Cup 2023 Milestone Alert: 3 Records That India Achieved After 10-Wicket Win Over Nepal

Benefits of white pepper

Foods that make you feel bloated

7 Skincare mistakes to avoid to get healthy skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Asia Cup 2023 Milestone Alert: 3 Records That India Achieved After 10-Wicket Win Over Nepal

Virat Kohli Is An Emotion!: Nepal's Sompal Kami Shares Heartwarming Moment With King Kohli

BCCI Announces India's WC Squad: Know What Rohit Sharma Said On Exclusion Of Key Player Like Chahal

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Allu Arjun reportedly briefed Pushpa 2 director Sukumar to make film ‘bigger than SS Rajamouli’s RRR’

Kangana Ranaut says ‘Bharat is so meaningful’ amid India name change row: ‘In olden English, Indian meant slave so...'

HomeIndia

India

Desert locust swarms divide into three groups, headed towards Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh

All the groups of locust swarms are being tracked by official teams

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 28, 2020, 03:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Union Ministry of Agriculture said on Sunday that control teams had been deployed to eliminate the massive swarm of desert locusts that was noticed in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu on Friday morning. In an update to the situation, a ministry notification informed that the leftover locusts regrouped and reached Rewari in Haryana on Saturday evening where control operations were undertaken for the past two days.

The leftover locusts again regrouped and the swarm divided into three groups, one of which moved towards Gurugram, and from there to Faridabad and onwards to Uttar Pradesh.

Another locust swarm moved towards Dwarka in Delhi, from there to Daulatabad, Gurugram, Faridabad and this swarm has also entered U.P.

The third group was seen in Palwal in Haryana and has also moved towards U.P. As of now, no locust swarms are spotted in any city areas.

According to the information given by the Ministry of Agriculture, all the groups of locust swarms are being tracked by teams of the State Agriculture Departments of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, local administrations, and officials of the Central Locust Warning Organisation and control operations are underway. More control teams from Rajasthan have been moved to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to help in the locust control operations being carried out in these two states.

The locusts keep flying during day time and settle down only after dark in the evening. Ground control teams are constantly tracking them and will undertake major control operations once they settle down. Control teams in UP have been alerted for this.

The Agriculture Ministry has said that for the case of the locust invasion in districts like Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, the farmers are advised to collectively beat loud drums, tin containers, utensils and use loudspeakers to prevent the locusts from descending on farms and damaging crops.

Since the pests take shelter in trees and shrubs from evening till daybreak, the government is also planning to spray pesticides during the night when the locusts rest on trees. The plan is to spray around 5,000 litres of agro-defense chemicals in such affected areas

The chemicals are to be sprayed from midnight to 7 AM.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Agriculture on Saturday said that India is the first country to control locusts by using drones.

"India is the first country to control locust by using drones after finalising the protocols and getting all statutory approvals. Major operations are concentrated in Rajasthan where maximum resources are committed," the Agriculture Ministry said in a release.

According to the information given by the ministry, all the groups of locust swarms are being tracked by teams of the state agriculture departments of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, local administrations and officials of the Central Locust Warning Organisation, and control operations are underway.

More control teams from Rajasthan have been moved to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to help control operations being carried out to ward away locusts in these two states, the release said. Ground control teams are constantly tracking them and will undertake major control operations once they settle down.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI secretary Jay Shah presents 'Golden Ticket' to Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan

This entrepreneur is from one of Bollywood's richest families, runs multi-crore healthcare business; net worth is...

DNA Explainer: What is Global South, a term often used by PM Modi and other world leaders?

Anurag Kashyap reveals how Made In Heaven 2 controversy impacted Neeraj Ghaywan: ‘His voice was shivering when…’

Shah Rukh Khan bows down to Atlee's mother at Jawan's pre-release event, netizens call him 'most humble superstar'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE