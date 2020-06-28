Desert locust swarms divide into three groups, headed towards Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh

All the groups of locust swarms are being tracked by official teams

The Union Ministry of Agriculture said on Sunday that control teams had been deployed to eliminate the massive swarm of desert locusts that was noticed in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu on Friday morning. In an update to the situation, a ministry notification informed that the leftover locusts regrouped and reached Rewari in Haryana on Saturday evening where control operations were undertaken for the past two days.

The leftover locusts again regrouped and the swarm divided into three groups, one of which moved towards Gurugram, and from there to Faridabad and onwards to Uttar Pradesh.

Another locust swarm moved towards Dwarka in Delhi, from there to Daulatabad, Gurugram, Faridabad and this swarm has also entered U.P.

The third group was seen in Palwal in Haryana and has also moved towards U.P. As of now, no locust swarms are spotted in any city areas.

According to the information given by the Ministry of Agriculture, all the groups of locust swarms are being tracked by teams of the State Agriculture Departments of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, local administrations, and officials of the Central Locust Warning Organisation and control operations are underway. More control teams from Rajasthan have been moved to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to help in the locust control operations being carried out in these two states.

The locusts keep flying during day time and settle down only after dark in the evening. Ground control teams are constantly tracking them and will undertake major control operations once they settle down. Control teams in UP have been alerted for this.

The Agriculture Ministry has said that for the case of the locust invasion in districts like Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, the farmers are advised to collectively beat loud drums, tin containers, utensils and use loudspeakers to prevent the locusts from descending on farms and damaging crops.

Since the pests take shelter in trees and shrubs from evening till daybreak, the government is also planning to spray pesticides during the night when the locusts rest on trees. The plan is to spray around 5,000 litres of agro-defense chemicals in such affected areas

The chemicals are to be sprayed from midnight to 7 AM.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Agriculture on Saturday said that India is the first country to control locusts by using drones.

"India is the first country to control locust by using drones after finalising the protocols and getting all statutory approvals. Major operations are concentrated in Rajasthan where maximum resources are committed," the Agriculture Ministry said in a release.

