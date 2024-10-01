Twitter
Dera chief, rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets parole ahead of Haryana elections

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted 20-day parole with strict conditions ahead of Haryana's assembly elections.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 10:15 PM IST

Haryana authorities have granted a 20-day parole to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the chief of Dera Sacha Sauda, according to reports from news agency PTI. His parole request was approved by Rohtak divisional commissioner Sanjeev Verma, as reported by the Indian Express. The timing of this parole is significant, as assembly elections in Haryana are scheduled for October 5.

However, the Election Commission has imposed strict conditions for granting the parole, given Ram Rahim Singh's criminal background as a rape convict. The conditions include a ban on his entry into Haryana, along with prohibitions on delivering public speeches or engaging in any political activities during the parole period.

A letter was sent by the state's chief electoral officer to the Haryana Jail Department's additional chief secretary, which referred to a previous communication from September 30. This letter discussed the "emergency and compelling reasons" that Ram Rahim Singh provided when requesting the parole. The Election Commission has urged the state government to carefully consider the request based on the facts provided in the earlier letter.

The letter also highlighted the need for a strict watch over Ram Rahim Singh's activities while on parole. Authorities must ensure that he does not participate in any election-related events or activities. The letter further warned that if he is found violating any of these conditions, his parole should be immediately revoked.

In summary, while Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted parole, the state government and Election Commission are taking precautions to ensure that his temporary release does not interfere with the upcoming elections in Haryana.

