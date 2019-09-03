Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's supporter arrested in bid to enter Parliament with knife

An attempt of trespassing was been foiled by the parliament security on Monday.

Sources told Zee Media that a suspect has been taken into custody by security forces after he was apprehended carrying a knife. Sources added that the suspect is a supporter of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Ram Rahim. The suspect had reached near Gate No 1 of Parliament building on a motorcycle.

The suspect has been taken to Parliament Street police station where a team of senior police officers questioned him.

The trespasser has been identified as Sagar, a resident of Delhi's Lakshmi Nagar. According to eyewitnesses, the man stopped his motorcycle at Gate No 1 and tried to enter the Parliament premise with a knife in his hand. He was also shouting slogans in favour of Ram Rahim when security forces detained him and handed him over to the Delhi Police.

Ram Rahim is currently lodged at the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak. He is convicted in two rape cases and in a murder case of a journalist. In July, he had applied for a parole of 42 days to look after his fields in Sirsa. However, he withdrew the application later.

MISP

According to eyewitnesses, the man stopped his motorcycle at Gate No 1 and tried to enter the Parliament premise with a knife in his hand. He was also shouting slogans in favour of Ram Rahim

—Zee Media Newsroom