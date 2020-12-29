Deputy Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Council allegedly commits suicide, body found on railway tracks

SL Dharmegowda, the Deputy Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Council has allegedly committed suicide. His body was found on a railway track near Kadur in Chikkamagaluru on Monday.

A suicide note has also been recovered.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Former Prime Minister and chief of Janata Dal (Secular) HD Deve Gowda have condoled the untimely demise of Dharmegowda.

"The untimely demise of Dharmegowda is the most unfortunate and traumatic event. May his soul rest in peace and give strength to his family and followers," CMO stated.

"It is shocking to learn the news of Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative Council and JDS leader SL Dharmegowda's suicide. He was a calm and decent man. This is a loss of the state," said Deve Gowda.

According to the report, SL Dharmegowda left home in his Santro car alone at 7 pm on Monday (December 28). When he did not return home till late night, the search began and later his body was found on the railway track at Gunasagar in Kadur.

It may be recalled that recently, there was a lot of uproar in the Karnataka Legislative Council and there was a scuffle among the members. During this time, Congress members misbehaved with Deputy Speaker SL Dharmegowda and had forcibly removed him from the chair. They had alleged that he is sitting in the chair illegally.