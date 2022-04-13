Deogarh ropeway accident: Viral video shows how the mishap took place

Two days after two cable cars collided with each other mid-air in the Deoghar district of Jharkhand, a video has surfaced from the incident.

In the video, shot by a passenger, it can be seen how the collision between the two trolleys took place due to a reported technical glitch on the ropeway.

The passengers travelling in the ropeway can also be heard screaming in fear following the tragic mishap.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to dependents of the deceased in the Deoghar cable car incident and Lohardaga violence.

The Chief Minister also held a high-level meeting in Ranchi regarding the ropeway accident in the Deoghar district and the incident in Lohardaga.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday completed the rescue of 35 stranded people from the Trikut Hills Ropeway Service in the Deoghar district. Three people died in the accident. The operation was carried out in close coordination with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), local administration and Army.

Some cable cars collided on a ropeway at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple on Sunday. The IAF received the request for the rescue of 59 tourists stuck in the ropeway service.

