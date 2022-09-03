Deogarh Airport controversy explained: Why authorities filed FIR against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari

Nishikant Dubey (File)

An FIR has been registered against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari and others for making unauthorized entry into the Air Traffic Contol room at the Deogarh airport on August 31. Dubey allegedly used his influence as a politician to secure undue ATC clearance for his chartered flight violating the safety norms of the airport.

The complaint was lodged by the airport DCP Suman Aanan against Dubey, his son Kanishk Kant Dubey, Mahikant Dubey, MP Manoj Tiwari, Mukesh Pathak, Devta Pandey and Pintu Tiwari.

The BJP delegation had gone to meet the family of the Dumka murder victim via the chartered plane. They returned in the evening.

According to the complaint, they barged into the ATC room and used their influence to secure ATS clearance for takeoff after the permitted time.

At the Deogarh airport, there is no provision for night-time landing or takeoff.

The BJP leaders' flight, however, took off at 6.17 pm when the sun set at 6.03 pm, officials alleged.

The incident triggered a Twitter exchange between Deogarh DM Manjunath Bhajantri and MP Dubey.

1.) I took the necessary permission from the Airport authorities.

2.) As Chairman of the Airport Advisory Committee, I have the right to inspect.

3.) I am in High Court fighting a case for your delay in facilitating night landing facilities. You are in contempt of court. https://t.co/V0AnPcEFcx — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) September 2, 2022

"I took the necessary permission from the Airport authorities. As Chairman of the Airport Advisory Committee, I have the right to inspect. I am in High Court fighting a case for your delay in facilitating night landing facilities. You are in contempt of court," Dubey tweeted.

The officer replied, "But, when the night landing facility/IFR is not there, and so many flights getting cancelled every other day, how did your chartered plane took off at 1817hours when the sunset time was 1803hours?"

On Saturday, Dubey said the government doesn't work on the instructions of an MP.

"ATC clearance is monitored by the DGCA and security is under BCAS. FIR lodged against Airport Director too. Why? DC knew FIR won't stand before the HC because if something happened at the airport, the in charge is the Director," he said.

Responding to why his entered ATC, he said, " We had taken permission from the Airport authorities. CCTV footage shows that I was going in barefoot, so my son followed me with my footwear and asked me to wear the same. Manjunath Bhajantri deliberately filed this case".