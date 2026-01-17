Dense fog to grip northern, central India; snowfall likely in J&K and Himachal, check statewise weather here

Karishma Kapur’s first reaction to Priya Kapur’s bid in Supreme Court to see divorce papers: ‘Frivolous’
INDIA
India is experiencing a severe winter spell with cold waves, dense fog, and low temperatures affecting northern, central, and eastern regions. The IMD warns of poor visibility in several states, while snowfall is expected in the mountains from January 20–22 as a new western disturbance approaches.
India is currently experiencing an intense winter spell, with cold waves and western disturbances affecting large parts of the country. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), these weather systems will have a pronounced impact on January 17, particularly across northern and eastern regions.
The northern plains are witnessing a combination of biting cold and dense fog. The IMD has issued alerts for isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, where dense to very dense fog is expected to persist until tomorrow. Visibility is likely to be severely reduced, affecting morning and night travel. Similar conditions are forecasted for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, where residents are advised to exercise caution during early hours due to poor visibility.
Cold wave conditions continue across several states, with temperatures remaining low in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. Devendra Tripathi, founder of Mausam Tak and a popular weather vlogger for Kisan Tak, highlighted that these chilly conditions are also spreading to parts of central and eastern India. Cities in eastern Madhya Pradesh, such as Rewa and Chhatarpur, are experiencing significant cold, while pockets of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh are also affected.
As the plains deal with fog and low temperatures, the Himalayan and other northern mountain ranges are gearing up for snowfall. According to meteorologists, snowfall in these areas is expected to intensify from January 20 to 22, with the arrival of a fresh western disturbance on January 19. This could bring relief to water reservoirs but may also disrupt travel in hilly regions temporarily.
In the national capital, residents can expect chilly but relatively stable conditions. The IMD predicts partly cloudy skies with moderate fog at several locations and isolated dense fog in the morning hours. Temperatures in Delhi are expected to range from a low of six degrees Celsius to a high of 23 degrees Celsius, maintaining the winter chill.
Experts warn that the coming week will continue to be cold for much of northern and eastern India. Authorities have urged people to remain cautious on fog-affected roads, while the public is advised to take preventive measures against the cold. The anticipated western disturbance later this month may bring snowfall to the mountains and moderate relief to the plains, but the cold wave is expected to linger across large parts of the country for several more days.
This winter spell underscores the need for preparedness in both urban and rural areas, as dense fog and low temperatures pose challenges to travel, health, and daily life.