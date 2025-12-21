FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Dense fog in Delhi-NCR disrupts travel plans, over 200 flights delayed, train operations hit, here's all you need to know

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued a warning on Sunday, stating that fog conditions in parts of northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 21, 2025, 11:51 AM IST

Dense fog in Delhi-NCR disrupts travel plans, over 200 flights delayed, train operations hit, here's all you need to know
The trend of thick fog enveloping northern India every morning continued on Sunday, further disrupting travel plans for thousands of passengers. The dense fog significantly reduced visibility, impacting both air and rail travel. At Delhi airport, over 200 flights have been delayed so far, with passengers facing considerable inconvenience.

The foggy conditions have also affected train operations, with more than 50 trains operated by Northern Railways experiencing delays due to the adverse weather, according to a report Hindustan Times.

Airports Authority Issues Advisory Amidst Fog Chaos

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued a warning on Sunday, stating that fog conditions in parts of northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports. Passengers were advised to check flight updates with their airlines through official channels and allow extra time for airport travel and formalities.

The advisory emphasised the need for caution, urging travelers to be prepared for potential disruptions.

"Fog conditions in parts of Northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports. Passengers are advised to check flight updates with their airlines through official channels and allow extra time for airport travel and formalities," AAI's advisory read.

Delhi Airport Maintains Normal Operations, Advises Caution

Despite the chaos, Delhi airport's passenger advisory at 10 AM on Sunday stated that flight operations at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport "continue to be normal". However, passengers were advised to consult with their respective airlines for updated flight schedules. The airport wished all passengers a safe and pleasant journey, acknowledging the disruptions caused by the fog.

AQI Dips in Delhi-NCR

Delhi woke up to a thick blanket of toxic smog on Sunday morning, sharply reducing visibility and causing discomfort to residents across the city. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 390 around 7 AM, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Several areas of the national capital experienced further deterioration in air quality, reaching 'severe' levels. Multiple parts of Delhi were shrouded in a dense haze, with pollution levels remaining alarmingly high.

