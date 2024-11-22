Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely to prevail over Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe on November 25, as predicted by IMD.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rainfall plaguing states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Meghalaya till November 26. The weather department has also forecasted dense fog to engulf Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana till November 25. Himachal Pradesh is also expected to see dense fog conditions late at night from November 23 to early morning of November 25.

The weather department released forecasts and warnings for up to seven days on Thursday. It said that light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely to prevail over Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe on November 25. The department also issued warnings to fishermen. “Squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off south Kerala coast and Lakshadweep area on 21st November, South Andaman Sea during 21st-24th November, Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar on 21st & 25th November, southeast Bay of Bengal during 21st25th November and southwest Bay of Bengal during 24th & 25th November. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas,” the department said in the statement.

The IMD stated that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 23 due to upper air cyclonic circulation’s influence that formed over the Equatorial Indian Ocean off the Sumatra coast and adjoining South Andaman Sea. This is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over central parts of the south Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 2 days.

The weather department also issued warnings of isolated hailstorm conditions in Manipur and Meghalaya today. In Delhi, the weather is likely to mainly clear sky till November 24, with predominant surface wind likely to be from the northwest direction with a speed of less than 06 mph during morning hours. The windspeed is expected to become less than 10kmph during the afternoon, and less than 6kmph during the evening and night. Smog is expected to be in the evening and night for these days.