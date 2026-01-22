FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ahead of O'Romeo, Vishal Bhardwaj breaks silence on rumours of his fallout with Shahid Kapoor: ‘Our bond is special’

Andhra Pradesh: 3 killed, over 10 injured in Nandyal after private bus collides with container lorry, investigation underway

Dense fog engulfs parts of Delhi-NCR, air quality remains ‘very poor’, IMD issues warning

Pakistan formally accepts US President Donald Trump’s invitation for ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza; Will India join?

EU suspends implementation of US trade deal after Donald Trump threatens to take Greenland

Donald Trump’s U-turn on Greenland following meet with NATO chief: Drops tariff threat to EU

New 72 km Namo Bharat rapid rail line to connect Ghaziabad, Greater Noida West, Jewar Airport, check key routes, stations and other details

Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu receives bomb threat ahead of Republic Day, probe underway

Goa inks MoU with Starlink to explore satellite internet for smart governance, disaster response

Wife of this billionaire buys MF Hussain's painting for Rs 118 crore, details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Goa inks MoU with Starlink to explore satellite internet for smart governance, disaster response

Goa inks MoU with Starlink to explore satellite internet for smart governance, d

Wife of this billionaire buys MF Hussain's painting for Rs 118 crore, details here

Wife of this billionaire buys MF Hussain's painting for Rs 118 crore, details he

Border 2 lyricist Manoj Muntashir disagrees with AR Rahman's 'communal' remark: 'Biggest superstars are Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan'

Border 2 lyricist Manoj Muntashir disagrees with AR Rahman's 'communal' remark

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war

Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters

2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend

2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs

Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit

Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g

HomeIndia

INDIA

Dense fog engulfs parts of Delhi-NCR, air quality remains ‘very poor’, IMD issues warning

IMD reported moderate to dense fog at several locations in Delhi. The temperature in the city was around 7.4 degrees Celsius at 7 am, further adding to the challenging weather conditions being faced by residents.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Jan 22, 2026, 09:59 AM IST

Dense fog engulfs parts of Delhi-NCR, air quality remains ‘very poor’, IMD issues warning
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi continued to grapple with 'very poor' air quality on Thursday morning, even as there was a marginal improvement in pollution levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 312 around 7 am, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Although the AQI showed a slight improvement compared to Wednesday morning, when it stood at 341, pollution levels across the national capital remained firmly in the 'very poor' category. The prolonged deterioration in air quality continues to pose serious health concerns, especially for children, the elderly and those suffering from respiratory illnesses.

Several parts of the national capital recorded high pollution levels. As per CPCB, Anand Vihar registered an AQI of 379, Ashok Vihar at 333, and Wazirpur at 336. Other hotspots included Punjabi Bagh (338), RK Puram (359), Bawana (323), ITO (331), Chandni Chowk (361) and Dwarka Sector 8 (342), all falling in the 'very poor' category.As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported moderate to dense fog at several locations in Delhi. The temperature in the city was around 7.4 degrees Celsius at 7 am, further adding to the challenging weather conditions being faced by residents.

In view of the deteriorating air quality, the Delhi government on Wednesday decided to double the existing parking charges at authorised parking sites whenever the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III ('Severe' air quality with AQI between 401-450) and GRAP Stage IV ('Severe Plus' with AQI above 450) are invoked.

The decision aims to discourage the use of private vehicles during periods of extreme pollution.

According to the notification, parking spaces owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have been exempted from the doubling of parking charges.

As per the notification, a comprehensive study on air pollution and greenhouse gases 2015, conducted by IIT Kanpur, said that vehicles contribute about 19.7 per cent of PM10 and 25.1 per cent of PM2.5 in winters and about 6.4 per cent of PM10 and 8.5 per cent of PM2.5 in summers. Vehicles contribute to about 18 per cent of CH4 emissions, 92 per cent of N2O emissions and 30 per cent of CO2 emissions in the city, based on annual emissions.

A total of about 82.4 lakhs vehicles are registered in Delhi. There are about 677 parking facilities available with approved parking capacity for about 1,06,037 number of vehicles (excluding vehicles being parked in 91 parking areas of DMRC).

The notification further stated that the decision also follows directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which instructed the government to provide destination buses and make concerted efforts to discourage the use of private vehicles, including two-wheelers, cars and heavy vehicles, to curb air pollution in the national capital.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ahead of O'Romeo, Vishal Bhardwaj breaks silence on rumours of his fallout with Shahid Kapoor: ‘Our bond is special’
Ahead of O'Romeo, Vishal Bhardwaj breaks silence on rumours of his fallout
Andhra Pradesh: 3 killed, over 10 injured in Nandyal after private bus collides with container lorry, investigation underway
Andhra Pradesh: 3 killed, over 10 injured in Nandyal after bus hits container
Dense fog engulfs parts of Delhi-NCR, air quality remains ‘very poor’, IMD issues warning
Dense fog engulfs parts of Delhi-NCR, air quality remains ‘very poor’
Pakistan formally accepts US President Donald Trump’s invitation for ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza; Will India join?
Pakistan formally accepts Donald Trump invitation for ‘Board of Peace” for Gaza
EU suspends implementation of US trade deal after Donald Trump threatens to take Greenland
EU suspends implementation of US trade deal after Donald Trump threatens
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar
AI reimagines Dhurandhar in the 80s with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement