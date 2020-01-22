Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR; several flights, trains affected

The cold waves continued to hit national capital as a thick layer of fog was observed in Delhi on Wednesday morning.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded 7-degree Celcius and is expected to remain the same in the coming days as per IMD.

Delhi: The national capital wakes up to dense fog this morning. Delhi is recording a minimum temperature of 7 degree Celsius this morning. pic.twitter.com/0nnUq5EooO — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2020

At least 22 trains have been running late by several hours due to dense fog in different parts of northern India, as reported by ANI. Several flight has been impacted due to low visibility and have been rescheduled.

22 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region. — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2020

According to CPRO, Northern Railway, trains that are running late on Wednesday include Puri-New Delhi Purusuttam Express (12801), Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express (12397), Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath (14257), Rewa-Anand Vihar Rewa Express (12427), and Howrah New Delhi Poorva Express (12303).

The air quality index (AQI) showed no signs of improvement. The air quality was recorded in the ' very poor' category in several areas on Wednesday morning with AQI 363.

Due to dense fog visibility on roads is also low.

#WATCH Delhi: A dense layer of fog covers the national capital this morning. Visuals from Sarita Vihar. pic.twitter.com/njvMgHhRXF — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2020

Delhi is reeling under cold waves and a thick layer of fog has made the situation worse for people in the national capital.

Yesterday, as many as 25 Delhi-bound trains were running late from one to six hours on account of low visibility.

December 2019 recorded an 18-day 'cold spell' and the coldest December day in 119 years.