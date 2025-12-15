Dense fog causes severe disruptions at Delhi airport, over 75 flights hit; Trains also affected

Dhurandhar casting director REACTS to Ranveer Singh- Sara Arjun's 20 year age gap criticism: 'This was required for...'
INDIA
The severe air quality conditions prompted the Delhi airport to issue a travel advisory for passengers on Monday morning, December 15, warning that flight operations may experience disruptions.
A thick layer of smog enveloped Delhi on Monday, impacting flight operations at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport due to reduced visibility. The Air Quality Index (AQI) reading in the national capital stood at a ‘severe’ 454 at 7:05 AM, according to data available on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app.
The AQI levels stood at 461 on Sunday, the second-worst December air quality day on record. The severe air quality conditions prompted the Delhi airport to issue a travel advisory for passengers on Monday morning, December 15, warning that flight operations may experience disruptions. "Due to dense fog, flight operations may experience disruptions. We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to passengers. For the latest flight updates, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused," it said in a post on social media platform X.
Update issued at 06:12 hours.— Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) December 15, 2025
Kind attention to all flyers!#Fog #FogAlert #DelhiAirport pic.twitter.com/qjVGEBhPxu
IndiGo, which has recently experienced significant flight disruptions over the past week or so, has also issued a travel advisory.
Travel Advisory
Delhi is seeing its first hint of winter fog this morning, and visibility around the airport is currently reduced. As operations adjust to the changing weather, some flights may take a little longer to depart.
We understand plans, schedules and connections…— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 14, 2025
"Low visibility and fog over #Delhi will impact flight schedules. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. We request you to stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Be assured, our teams are here to assist you at every step and ensure support," the carrier said in an X post.
Air India also advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
"#TravelAdvisory...Poor visibility due to dense fog is impacting flight operations in Delhi and parts of Northern India. Please check your flight status at: https://www.airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before heading to the airport," the post read.
A thick layer of smog at various places in Delhi, including Akshardham, where AQI stood at 493, according to CPCB data. Such conditions persisted throughout the national capital on Monday morning, with videos emerging from the Barapulla flyover, where the AQI was recorded at 433, and Barakhamba Road, where the AQI was 474, showing similarly reduced visibility.
The measures included a ban on all construction and demolition activities in the Delhi-NCR region. The Delhi government has also directed 50 per cent of staff in government and private offices to work from home, while all schools until Class 11 (except Class 10) were directed to conduct classes in hybrid mode - both physical and online.