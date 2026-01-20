Dense fog blankets Delhi-NCR amid biting cold wave, AQI remains 'severe', IMD issues alert for Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar; Check full forecast

Dhurandhar OTT release: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's blockbuster to have digital premiere on Netflix on THIS date
North India continued to shiver on Tuesday, with Delhi-NCR experiencing a cold morning. Cold wave conditions persisted in the national capital, leading to Delhi Airport issuing an advisory stating that low-visibility procedures were in effect.
The situation was particularly evident near the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Pandav Nagar, where a layer of smog was visible. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the area was 445, placing it in the 'severe' category, highlighting the ongoing air quality challenges in the region.
Clouds over the Himalayas, the return of fog across the plains, and a slight dip in temperatures are set to shape North India's weather on January 20. A western disturbance is active over the western Himalayan region, and its impact will be visible across large parts of north and north-west India.
As a result, cloud cover will persist over the hills, creating favourable conditions for light snowfall in select areas. Due to increased clouding, light snowfall may occur in some northern locations of Jammu and Kashmir, and similarly in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, especially over the higher reaches and northern hill zones. While no heavy snowfall is expected, even light snow can affect travel and local temperatures in these regions, adding to the challenges faced by residents and travelers in these areas.
Dense winter fog is set to make a comeback across the plains, affecting visibility and transportation in several states. Moderate to dense fog is likely over north-western districts of Punjab and Rajasthan, including areas such as Ganganagar and Hanumangarh, along with several districts of Punjab.
Strengthening westerly winds may cause a slight fall in temperatures across parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. However, the overall change will be limited, with no sharp cold spike expected. This slight drop in temperatures, combined with the existing cold wave conditions and fog, will continue to make life challenging for residents in these states.
Meanwhile, south India, central India, and most of the north-east, including Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, are expected to remain dry and largely clear. Arunachal Pradesh may see a few clouds, but no immediate snowfall-triggering system is in place.