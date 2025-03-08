In a post on X, Parul Kanwar, the woman's granddaughter, narrated their plight saying they had booked an Air India flight from Delhi to Bengaluru for Tuesday this week. The ticked, shared by Kanwar, mentions a special request for a "wheelchair to aircraft door."

An 82-year-old woman is admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital due to a fall at the Delhi airport after being denied a wheelchair which was pre-booked with Air India.

The woman, who is the widow of a celebrated Army Lieutenant General, waited for an hour for the wheelchair but had to eventually walk with the help of a family member. She fell near a counter of the airline, which was taken over by the Tata Group in early 2022.

'No help'

In a post on X, Parul Kanwar, the granddaughter, narrated their plight saying they had booked an Air India flight from Delhi to Bengaluru for Tuesday this week. The ticked, shared by Kanwar, mentions a special request for a "wheelchair to aircraft door."

"With no other option, this old lady slowly made her way across 3 parking lanes at T3 New Delhi, on foot with assistance from a family member. She managed to enter the airport on foot, still no wheelchair or assistance was provided. Ultimately, her legs gave way, and she fell - she fell in front of the Air India premium economy counter. Not one person stepped in to help. We requested someone to help get first aid - no help," Kanwar wrote in her post.

Kanwar has alleged that after the wheelchair was finally received, her grandmother boarded the flight with a bleeding lip and injuries to her head and nose.

"On flight crew did help with ice packs and called ahead to Bangalore airport for medical aid, where she was seen by a doctor and given 2 stitches," she shared. "I post this because I have no choice, and because it infuriates me that there is such little value for human life and wellbeing."

Family files complaints

Kanwar said her grandmother has been under observation in the hospital for several days for potential brain bleeds.

"My mother and father watch as doctors pump her with medication, and her left side loses strength. From where we stand, it's a long road ahead of pain and recovery which she did not deserve," she wrote in her post.



The family has since filed complaints with Air India and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation -- India's regulatory body for civil aviation.

Air India's response

In response to Kanwar's post, Air India said it was "concerned to note" the incident and wished her grandmother a speedy recovery. "We are actively working on the concern and assure you that we will share the complete details at the earliest," the airline told her.