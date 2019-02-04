Denied permission to land chopper, Yogi Adityanath ‘dials in’ Bengal rally

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was prevented from landing his helicopter in Balurghat, in the South Dinajpore district of West Bengal, where he was scheduled to address a rally. After permission was denied, he addressed the rally over phone.

"The TMC government was afraid of my rally and so didn't allow me to reach. I have resorted to 'Digital India' to reach you," Adityanath said on a phone call, which was transmitted to the people via a microphone.

Calling the state government "anti-democratic", he said it patronises anti-national forces. "At first, the government prevented our yatra, and is now posing other hurdles. That will not stop us though. You have our assurance that we will fight this dictatorship. There can be political differences, but TMC is displaying how to murder Opposition workers with impunity," he said.

He attacked the United India rally at the Brigade Parade Ground, saying, "I am glad you have taken up the fight against TMC goons. BJP rules 16 states, and Mamata should understand that misuse of the administration isn't desired. The administration is working as a TMC worker," he said.

He also lauded the government's Interim Budget, saying it will go a long way to help farmers and the middle class.

COPTER BLUES