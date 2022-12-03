Search icon
Denied motorcycle in dowry, groom flees from 'mandap' just before wedding in UP's Barabanki

The girl announced that she would commit suicide if she was not married after the groom fled in Uttar Pradesh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 09:57 PM IST

Denied motorcycle in dowry, groom flees from 'mandap' just before wedding in UP's Barabanki

Villager in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki were taken aback when the groom ran away from the 'mandap' during a wedding ceremony. The girl announced that she would commit suicide if she was not married after the groom fled. The bride's family went to the police station and filed a complaint.

The marriage between the bride from the Jahangirabad police station and the groom from the Mawai of Ayodhya was arranged. On December 2, when the groom's family arrived with the "baraat," the incident took place. According to the bride's father, ritualistic marriages required the exchange of a gold ring and 5,000 rupees.

After the ‘tilak’ ceremony and dinner, an argument broke out between the two parties because the groom wanted a motorcycle in dowry. The bride's father stated that he was unable to do this due to his financial situation. The groom's father, Shyam Lal, left the wedding venue with the groom without hesitation when the demand for dowry was not satisfied.

According to the family, the police received the information at around 10 p.m. but did nothing. The constable then sent us back, saying that the groom would soon arrive and the marriage would take place, but he did not. The bride noted, "My parents are poor. I request the police to get me married. If they do not marry, I will give my life," Aaj Tak reported. A complaint has been received in this case, and an investigation is underway, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Purunedu Singh.

