WB records over 1,000 dengue cases in past 24 hours: Check preventive measures here

West Bengal sees a surge in Dengue cases with more than 1000 cases reported in the last 24 hours and 5 fatalities in 72 huurs. The most number of cases have been recorded from North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Kolkata, Hooghly, Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling districts of the state.

Along with West Bengal, several other states in the country are also reporting rising numbers of dengue cases. The disease might continue to spread for the next few months because mosquitoes continue to breed for a few months after the end of the monsoons.

It is very important to take necessary measures to prevent the spread of dengue. Here are some important tips for the prevention of the disease.

Dengue: Prevention

Cover water storage containers with a proper lid

Clean or change the water in coolers and other places of open water storage every week

You can use aerosol during the daytime to prevent mosquito bites

Wear clothes that can cover your arms and legs during the rainy season

Use mosquito nets and repellents if you are sleeping in the daytime.

