Dengue outbreak worsens in Uttar Pradesh with over 23000 cases, highest since 2016

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh reaches an all-time low this year, the dengue outbreak in the state has sparked fear in the lives of the people, with an alarmingly high number of cases being reported each month in the state.

The number of dengue cases in Uttar Pradesh has crossed the 23,000- mark for the year 2021, making it the worst outbreak situation in the state in several years. As per reports, this is the highest number of dengue cases reported in Uttar Pradesh since 2016.

Till now, the maximum number of dengue cases reported from districts such as Firozabad, Jhansi, Ghaziabad, and Prayagraj. The capital city of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, has reported over 1,500 dengue cases in the year 2021, prompting the authorities to take action.

As the dengue outbreak in the state is worsening with each passing day, the state authorities have stepped into overdrive, taking several measures to limit the spread of the vector-borne disease in Uttar Pradesh. The state government has, firstly, making sure that there is no shortage of hospital beds for dengue patients.

Other than that, the state government is reportedly working on creating a model for testing, track, and treatment of dengue fever. The authorities are further surveilling, spraying, cleaning, and conducting awareness drives in localities to further eradicate the disease.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, neighbouring union territory and national capital Delhi has also reported a large number of dengue cases in the entire year. Over 2,700 dengue cases have been reported in Delhi till now, making the outbreak worst in several years.

To combat a large number of dengue cases, the Delhi government is investigating and spraying localities reporting the majority of cases. The hospitals in Delhi have also been asked to divert a third of their COVID-19 beds for dengue patients to treat those hit severely by the infection.