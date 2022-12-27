Dengue cases: Delhi reports 2 more deaths, toll rises to 7

Delhi saw a surge in its Dengue deaths to seven when it reported two additional deaths on Monday, despite the capital experiencing extreme cold.

A civic report on Monday stated that 247 cases of the vector-borne illness had been registered over the previous week (up until December 23).

Two people died from the dengue virus on Monday, according to statistics provided by Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials, following five dengue-related deaths reported in the nation's capital up till November.

The victims, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), were a boy, 22, and a female, 21, who passed away on October 24 and November 2, respectively. Five dengue-related deaths, which were confirmed by the dengue death review committee, were reported by the civic authority on December 19 and occurred between September and November.

Symptoms of dengue are similar to Covid:

The fact that dengue symptoms are similar to those of COVID is one of the key causes of the increase in dengue cases. People's tendency to be complacent causes them to miss COVID-like symptoms that could be caused by dengue.

The globe is seriously threatened by both COVID-19 and dengue disease. They exhibit comparable clinical manifestations, which could cause diagnoses to become mixed. Confusion arises because COVID-19 and dengue fever have clinical symptoms such as fever, chills, body aches, dyspnea, headache, cough, and cutaneous symptoms.

Dengue cases recorded in 2022:

Even after the start of winter, the city is seeing an uncommon trend: an increase in dengue cases. This year, Delhi has had a total of 4,361 dengue cases, including seven fatalities, according to ANI.

Out of the total dengue cases recorded this year, 766 were reported between December 1 and December 23, according to a report on dengue cases. Additionally, in the second to last week of December, 250 dengue cases were reported in the nation's capital. 1,420 cases were documented in November, 1,238 in October, and 693 in September, according to a division of the cases. Last year, there were reportedly 23 cases of disease-related death.

Since Delhi has so far reported 258 cases of vector-borne diseases, the national capital's dengue fever and malaria infections are both on the rise. Just last week, there were seven cases of malaria reported. 47 cases of Chikungunya have also been reported this year, according to official records.