Kerala sees over 3,500 dengue cases in 2022, govt issues alert in seven districts

Photo: File

An alert has been issued in seven districts of Kerala due to the spread of Dengue fever. State Health Minister Veena George's said that the Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts saw a rise in dengue cases, reported PTI.

The state government is planning to conduct a weekly dry day campaign, cleaning public places, and homes, and removing stagnant water, according to George."Other districts should also remain vigilant and engage in eliminating mosquito breeding sites," said in a statement, PTI reported.

Due to water logging in several regions triggered by the recent monsoon rains, all district officials have been asked to enhance dengue prevention measures. A high-level meeting was conducted, presided over by the minister, to examine the situation in several districts.

Read: Gurugram: Woman attacked by Pitbull pet dog to get Rs 2 lakh compensation

"All districts have been asked to follow the action plan and a proper evaluation will be conducted. The cleaning fund for each ward in the local bodies must be utilised effectively," the minister said, PTI reported. Local self-government bodies were given instructions to inspect construction sites, drainage, and other potential waterlogging and mosquito breeding places.

Kerala has reported more than 3,500 confirmed dengue cases and 24 fatalities in the past ten months. The situation is worsened by the incessant rainfall. According to reports, the number of confirmed dengue cases till October is more than that of last two years.

What is dengue?

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has recently spread all across the world. Female mosquitos, mostly Aedes aegypti and, to a lesser extent, Aedes albopictus, spread the dengue virus, according to World Health Organisation (WHO).

These mosquitos also transmit the chikungunya, yellow fever, and Zika viruses. Dengue fever is found throughout the tropics, with local differences in risk determined by climate, socioeconomic, and environmental factors.