Dengue alarm in Delhi: Nearly 130 fresh cases, tally till date highest since 2017

File Photo | Representational

The national capital is wary of rising cases of dengue after 129 fresh infections were diagnosed in the past few days. The surge in cases has taken the dengue tally in Delhi for 2022 past 500.

The spurt in cases of dengue comes after heavy rains lashed Delhi in the last few days. The national capital had reported 396 cases of dengue in the year till September 17. With the fresh set of cases, the tally now stands at 525 cases till September 21.

281 cases of the vector-borne disease were logged in September alone till 21st. Earlier in August, 75 fresh cases had been reported.

The number takes Delhi’s dengue tally to the highest number of cases between January 1 and September 21 since the year 2017. In that year, Delhi had logged 1,807 in the corresponding time period. Between January 1 and September 21, Delhi had recorded 481 cases in 2018, 282 in 2019, 212 in 2020 and 273 in 2021.

It is to be noted that there have been no casualties from dengue reported this year until now.

Apart from dengue, Delhi has also reported 106 cases of malaria and 20 cases of chikungunya till September 21.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government has chalked out an action plan to combat dengue. He had said on Saturday that the government will take several steps to tackle the vector-borne disease and added that school children will be involved in a big way to spread awareness.

Dengue cases are generally reported between July and November but can sometimes stretch till mid-December.

Delhi recorded 9,613 cases of dengue last year, which was the highest figure since 2015. It also logged the maximum fatalities since 2016 at 23 deaths. In comparison, Delhi recorded 4,431 dengue cases in 2016, 4,726 in 2017, 2,798 in 2018, 2,036 in 2019 and 1,072 in 2020.

READ | Can bowel movement indicate risk of heart attack? Here's what researchers found

(With inputs from PTI)