Note ban, Assam NRC, establishment of CBI among 25 cases to be heard by 5-judge Supreme Court benches from Monday

These 25 cases include challenges to demonetisation (pending since 2016) and reservations to the economically weaker sections (pending since 2020).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 07:58 PM IST

Supreme Court - File Photo

In a move which will lead to fast-tracking of some crucial cases, the Supreme Court has picked 25 five-judge Constitution bench matters will be listed from August 29, two days after Chief Justice designate Justice UU Lalit would take over his charge.

Chief Justice NV Ramana will demit office on August 26 and Justice Lalit will take over the charge from August 27. For Justice Lalit, August 29, will be the first working day as CJI in the apex court.

These 25 cases include challenges to demonetisation (pending since 2016) and reservations to the economically weaker sections (pending since 2020). 

The list also includes the case challenging the exercise of updating of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam (pending since 2016); challenge to the establishment of the Central Bureau of Investigation (pending since 2016); and the case challenging the demonetisation scheme (pending since 2016).

Other cases include: 

- Is there a need for having exclusive Courts of Appeal, with exclusive jurisdiction to decide large number of routine cases, as well as Article 32 petitions now being decided by the Supreme Court of India keeping in mind the increasing pendency

- Challenge to the constitutionality of the Constitution (One Hundred and Third Amendment) Act, 2019 that provided for reservations for economically weaker sections

- WhatsApp’s privacy policy and its users' right to privacy under Article 21

- Supreme Court's power under Article 142 to dissolve a marriage between consenting parties

- Constitutional validity of a state legislation declaring all members of the Muslim community in Andhra Pradesh as part of the “Backward Classes”

- Granting of minority status to Sikhs in the State of Punjab

- Plea concerning internet safety and seeking directions for the government to secure personal information

- Challenge to the prevalent practice of polygamy including Nikah Halala, Nikah Mutah, and Nikah Misyar

- Can the executive using Article 161 of the Constitution frame a policy to grant remission without placing records before the Governor

- Does a legislator enjoy immunity under Article 194(2) of the Constitution from prosecution for accepting bribes to vote in Parliament or an Assembly

- Plea challenging Section 6A(1) of the DPSE Act which provides immunity for officers of the level of Joint Secretary and above

- Plea assailing current system for appointing members of the Election Commission of India (ECI)

According to Bar and Bench, a total of 492 cases are pending before Constitution benches (benches with five or more judges) of the Supreme Court. Out of these 41 are main matter and 301 connected matters pending before 5-judge benches of the Supreme Court.

