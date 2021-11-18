'Demeaning the sacrifice of freedom fighters': Tushar Gandhi slams Kangana Ranaut over 'bheek' remark



After much controversy, Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi has finally spoken up against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for calling India's independence in 1947 'bheek' and targetting his grandfather and his ideologies.

Not only this, but Kangana also targeted Mahatma Gandhi on her official Instagram handle and made comments like offering another cheek gets you 'bheek' and not freedom. In one of her posts, she said, "Those are the ones who taught us, 'If someone slaps you offer another cheek for one more slap' and that is how you will get Aazadi. That's not how one gets Aazadi, one can only get bheekh like that. Choose your heroes wisely."

In response to which Tushar Gandhi said in an article, "Turning the other cheek requires more courage than Gandhi-haters can fathom."

He further said, "Those who allege that Gandhians only turn the other cheek and are, therefore, cowards cannot understand the courage required to be so brave. They are incapable of understanding such heroism. But we must not forget., To turn the other cheek is not the act of a coward. It takes a lot of courage, and Indians of that time displayed it in abundance. They were all heroes; the cowards were those hanging on to the coattails of their masters, the ones who did not bat an eyelid before submitting pleas for mercy and clemency to the crown for personal benefit."

Talking about his great grandfather, he said that Bapu would welcome being labelled a beggar for the sake of his nation and appreciated the fact that he was dismissed as a half-naked fakir by Britishers. In the end, it was he who made the British surrender their crown.

He also said, "no matter how loud the lies are and how faint the voice of truth seems, truth sustains; lies have to be kept alive with a continuous progression of more lies. Some of the lies being shouted out these days need to be responded to."

On Kangana's 'bheek' comment, Tushar said, "It demeans the courage and sacrifice of thousands of freedom fighters".