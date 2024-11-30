We spoke with Aashita Chadha, Co-Founder of The KariGhars, a Bengaluru-headquartered Interior design firm that specializes in creating unique homes with top-notch functionality, and a luxury and elegant vibe

The festive season has just gotten over, and many of us are already prepping to welcome the New Year with our loved ones. There might also be some who plan to host a New Year bash at their homes this year. We spoke with Aashita Chadha, Co-Founder of The KariGhars, a Bengaluru-headquartered Interior design firm that specializes in creating unique homes with top-notch functionality, and a luxury and elegant vibe. We also asked her for some tips to add a celebratory fervor to our home interiors this year end. Excerpts from the interview:



What are The KariGhars? How are you different as an Interior design and decor partner?



The KariGhars is a premier luxury interior design firm based in Bangalore, bringing over 15 years of expertise to the industry. We specialize in crafting bespoke spaces that seamlessly blend elegance, luxury, and functionality, ensuring that every project reflects the unique personality and style of our clients. Our comprehensive, end-to-end solutions encompass every detail—from conceptual design to flawless execution—delivered on time and within budget. With The KariGhars, your dream home becomes a reality without the stress of coordinating multiple vendors or managing delays. What sets us apart is not just our commitment to quality but also our promise of reliability. We are proud to be the only company in India offering a lifetime warranty on our projects, reinforcing our dedication to long-term relationships with our clients.



What led to the idea of quitting comfortable jobs and designing unique homes?

It was a couple’s quest for a personal abode attuned to their expectations and aspirations, which eventually led to the inception of The KariGhars. Our journey began when my husband Abhishek and I were in the process of getting our home interiors. While it acquainted us with the utter chaos and unorganized processes in interior designing and décor, we felt the pain & ordeals that most homebuyers went through. It was at this point that we quit our jobs to start our firm, which has been helping other homeowners design their homes in a hassle-free manner.



How has the interior designing and decor space in India evolved over the past few years?



The interior design and decor space in India has evolved from being purely functional to highly experiential, with a strong focus on personalization. There’s a growing demand for sustainable, eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient solutions. Technology plays a pivotal role, with 3D visualizations and virtual reality enhancing design precision and client involvement. Additionally, global trends are influencing Indian aesthetics, leading to a fusion of modern and traditional elements. Homeowners now seek spaces that reflect their personality, prioritize comfort, and offer a sense of luxury.



Tell us about your early life

My early years were spent in Jamshedpur, a beautiful industrial town with a cosmopolitan culture of its own, after which I pursued my engineering from Pune University. Following a brief stint in the IT sector, I co-founded The KariGhars with my husband Abhishek Chadha.



Kindly share some details about your expansion to Hyderabad



We recognize the immense potential that Hyderabad offers, particularly in the luxury interior design segment. As part of our growth strategy, we are actively preparing to establish our presence in the city with the same level of excellence and craftsmanship that defines us in Bangalore. Our team is currently formulating tailored strategies and plans to align with the unique preferences of Hyderabad’s homeowners, ensuring that our services resonate with the city’s evolving luxury landscape. Our goal is to position ourselves as a luxury interior firm in Hyderabad, delivering bespoke designs that reflect both global trends and local sensibilities.

We are targeting 2025 as the year to make our mark, tapping into Hyderabad’s vibrant and expanding market with our turnkey solutions, premium finishes, and uncompromising commitment to quality. With this expansion, we aim to recreate the same trust and reputation that we have built over the years in Bangalore.



Any interior decor tips for our readers, especially for New Year bash?



For a New Year bash, focus on layered lighting with lanterns, and fairy lights to create a warm ambiance. You can also add dash of colors through velvet cushions and silk throws, and enhance your entryway with floral garlands and statement pieces. Don’t forget to incorporate scented candles for a soothing vibe.